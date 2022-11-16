ELLENSBURG — The local trio of Tia Andaya, Sydney Remsberg and Alyssa Smith went out in style during Senior Night as Central Washington defeated Northwest Nazarene in four sets to conclude GNAC volleyball play Saturday night.

Andaya, an Ellensburg graduate, collected eight kills, 25 assists and 12 digs in the 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17 victory.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?