ELLENSBURG — The local trio of Tia Andaya, Sydney Remsberg and Alyssa Smith went out in style during Senior Night as Central Washington defeated Northwest Nazarene in four sets to conclude GNAC volleyball play Saturday night.
Andaya, an Ellensburg graduate, collected eight kills, 25 assists and 12 digs in the 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17 victory.
Smith put away six kills and Remsberg had 20 assists and 13 digs. Both are from West Valley.
"I'm very happy for our team and the seniors," CWU coach Mario Andaya said in a release. "We had to step up and face a very good team who, like us, is chasing a playoff spot. The team rose to the occasion led by our three seniors. I am very blessed to coach these three."
The Wildcats finished third in the GNAC at 11-7 and Sunday night they received an at-large berth in the eight-team NCAA Div. II West Region tournament, extending the program's run of postseason appearances to 10 straight. Western Washington is hosting the tournament and CWU will face the Vikings on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage, ranked fifth in the nation, won its first GNAC title in six years, finishing 17-1 with a sweep over Saint Martin's on Saturday. Four-time reigning champion Western Washington was second at 16-2.
CWU highlights: Kylie Thorne 12 kills, 11 digs; Marianna Payne 11 kills, 5 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 9 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 8 kills, 7 blocks; Alyssa Smith 6 kills; Tia Andaya 8 kills, 25 assists, 12 digs; Sydney Remsberg 20 assists, 13 digs; Hannah Stires 28 digs. YVC season comes to an end
