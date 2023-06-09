230610-sportslocal-soccerguy 01.jpg
Buy Now

Jonathan Garcia-Mendoza, 13, with the Wenatchee FC B09 soccer team, practices with his teammates at Foothills Middle School Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The team qualified for nationals in Colorado and he was selected to play in a United States Olympic development program that played teams in England earlier this year.

WENATCHEE — More often than not, when a sporting event ends, what lingers longer in the minds of spectators and sideline athletes is the thrill of an individual’s performance.

For Jonathan Garcia-Mendoza, an athletic prodigy in his own right, soccer is about more than the individual. Undoubtedly, he leaves a memorable mark on observers but he instead thrives on being an integral and critical component of a team when the tension is elevated — it's what draws him most to the beautiful game.

230610-sportslocal-soccerguy 02.jpg
Buy Now

Even during practice with his team, Jonathan Garcia-Mendoza, 13, fights to gain position for a ball at Foothills Middle School Wednesday, June 7, 2023.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?