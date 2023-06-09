WENATCHEE — More often than not, when a sporting event ends, what lingers longer in the minds of spectators and sideline athletes is the thrill of an individual’s performance.
For Jonathan Garcia-Mendoza, an athletic prodigy in his own right, soccer is about more than the individual. Undoubtedly, he leaves a memorable mark on observers but he instead thrives on being an integral and critical component of a team when the tension is elevated — it's what draws him most to the beautiful game.
“I love that it's a team sport,” Jonathan said. “It’s not individual or by yourself. My coach says we win as a team and lose as a team. Everyone has to do their part — you can’t slack — it affects the whole team. I love playing against good teams and the pressure.”
At only 13 years old, the young athlete has been a part of elite teams at the local level, and more recently, at the national level, competing against, and dominating, international teams on their home turf.
Jonathan didn’t get there by accident. Watching his older brother, Anthony, play the game from a tender age he was pulled into the sport early, and while most kids were a year or two away from real competition, he was already playing alongside his brother and against kids that were two years or more his senior — an age gap that can show a vast separation of development.
Now he plays for Pioneer Middle School and Wenatchee FC’s 2009 team with frequent stints on the older 2007 and 2008 teams when they need a hand. He joined the 2008 team last year when they made it to the semifinals at nationals in Colorado and will return there this year with the 2009 team in July. He’s not surrounded by trainers and coaches scheduling every minute of practice and measuring every ounce of nutrition — it’s less complicated.
While he and his brother worked on their game in the backyard — focusing on juggling and ball mastery — and spent time on the pitch with teammates and friends Jonathan’s age and older, they faced a steady stream of frequent, quality competition. In that process, they discovered a formula with which to build a potent skillset.
“I was on a rec team since I was three and on a traveling team since I was six,” Jonathan said. “I started early — training and playing a lot on other teams and older teams — there’s a higher intensity.”
It was more than enough for Wenatchee FC’s coaching staff, and Jonathan’s head coach, Adam Snyder, to recognize his talent and feel confident recommending him to the 2023 id2 U.S. National Selection team — but he wasn’t the only one.
Teammate and friend, Damian Snyder — the coach’s son — has been right alongside Jonathan in their soccer goals, and both qualified for the first stage of the elimination process in Seattle — a four-hour evaluation. Around 60 kids competed in the tryout last September but only three boys made the cut and Jonathan was one of them.
“They both show they can handle increased speed and added pressure when playing with the older teams,” Adam Snyder said. “We’ve always had a pretty good team ever since we started pulling away from the competition with the support of players, coaches, parents, and training up to four or five days a week — that elevated the kids further.”
He was called to the second stage in Sacramento and among 35 other athletes born in 2009, he competed for three days in various drills and scrimmages until the U.S. Club Soccer evaluators saw something they liked.
They pulled nine athletes from the West Coast (Sacramento) tryout, including Jonathan, and nine from the East to form the 2023 id2 National Selection teams for both boys and girls in the 11th National Selection International Tour in England. He was from one of the smallest club teams, and the only player selected from the Northwest, to make the 18-man roster.
U.S. Club Soccer is a National Association member of the U.S. Soccer Federation and the id2 Program they organize is an Olympic Development Program that is approved by the U.S. Olympic Committee and U.S. Soccer Federation. It creates a venue for elite athletes to showcase their talent in hopes of furthering their development and possibly gaining the attention of scouts for the U.S. Soccer’s youth national team.
After a two-day training camp in New Jersey that began March 30, Jonathan and the two teams ventured off to England to compete against academy teams of the same age in and around London and Manchester.
For a week they spread out games between four separate opponents and the U.S. team didn’t just compete, they swept and dominated the competition — an uncommon occurrence.
“The national and international players were more quick and physical,” Jonathan said. “Everyone was technical and good on-ball — not a lot of weak spots. The coaches were more strict and got on you for everything. They told us they don’t care if you make a mistake, it's how you respond.”
The U.S. won their first game in a 3-nil shutout on April 3rd at Leeds Academy Thorp Arch Grange against Leeds United. Three days later, they beat West Bromwich Albion FC 5-1 at Palm Training Ground in Birmingham, England.
In their third outing, on April 8 at the South London KCL Sports Ground, the U.S. throttled AFC Wimbledon 6-nil — their largest margin of the tour. They completed their sweep on April 10 with a 5-1 victory over Oxford United at the Oxford United Sports Park in London, England. They outscored their opponents 19-2.
The one-time tour ended on April 11 but in between games Jonathan and his teammates enjoyed a taste of cultural immersion in the streets of English cities, touring stadiums, and watching professional men’s and women’s games in Manchester and London.
U.S. Club Soccer and Nike helped remove financial roadblocks for the athletes — in terms of travel expenses, meals, hotels and gear — that might otherwise prevent every athlete who earned their spot from participating.
“We also met Tyler Adams,” Jonathan said. Adams plays for the U.S. Men’s National Team and Leeds United in the Premier League. “He went through the id2 program, too. It shows it's a big thing.”
Jonathan experienced English training and playing styles that rounded out his soccer knowledge and no doubt benefited his teammates upon his return and will serve them all well at nationals beginning July 6 in Commerce City, Colorado.
Last month, the City of Wenatchee and Mayor Frank J. Kuntz honored Jonathan in recognition of his achievements and showed their pride in how he represents the Wenatchee Valley, by proclaiming May 11 as Jonathan Garcia-Mendoza Day in the City of Wenatchee.
Despite all the recent accolades, he remains grounded.
“He’s an Incredible player,” Adam Snyder said. “I’ve always told him he’s one of the best players I’ve seen at his age. Being called to the international team shows he’s one of the top players of his age. He’s a leader on and off the field. He promised he would bring his team to nationals this year and we qualified. He does everything he set his mind to — he can start to see.”