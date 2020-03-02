TUMWATER — The Eastmont boys basketball team, fresh off a nail-biting win over their rival Wenatchee just a week ago, knew they’d be facing a difficult opponent in the Olympia Bears in a loser-out Regional matchup Saturday night. That expectation proved true and after a fairly close first quarter, the Bears slowly pulled away the rest of the game until they won 69-46, ending the Wildcats’ season.
The game began at a blistering pace. The Bears led early but the Wildcats tied it up four times within the first couple of minutes. The final one came when Cael Flanagan pulled down an offensive rebound, a stat that unfortunately eluded the Wildcats most of the night, and put it back for two 9-9.
This, however, kicked off a 12-0 run for Olympia and was largely led by Kai Johnson, who would have 20 points on the night, establishing and increasing their lead 21-9.
The Wildcats rallied right after and went on a 7-2 run sparked by three different Wildcats and capped by a couple back-to-back plays when a Wildcat drew a charge that immediately led to Lane Keller, who sunk a three, a rarety for both teams throughout the night, to reduce the lead 23-16 just before the end of the quarter.
The second quarter, unfortunately, was Eastmont’s worst. The Bears held Eastmont to five points, stagnating any offensive flow from Eastmont and held Isaac Welborn, one of Eastmont’s top scorers, scoreless in the first half. The Wildcats kept at it and took a couple of key charges to keep Olympia’s momentum in check. Eastmont was down at half 36-21.
“We struggled to contain the dribble drive in the first half,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez. “And they also had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half.”
The third quarter began a little differently. The Wildcats, largely sparked by Wellborn, who would score all his 14 points this half, went on an early 7-0 run to inch back closer to the Bears 41-28. But Olympia responded with a 9-0 run to nearly close the quarter 50-29.
“It was hard to get out and run,” said Juarez. “We had opportunities to score but they didn’t fall. I think us being unable to control the defensive boards or hit shots led to the deficit. Olympia’s defense was also strong.”
But just as it seemed the Bears were getting out of reach Eastmont, with less than 10 seconds left, drew a charge and a fourth foul on Olympia’s main offensive weapon, Johnson, and would provide a window of opportunity when he sat out the beginning of the final quarter. After that quick exchange of possession, Dillion Esparza snuck in a quick bucket before the buzzer 50-31.
Eastmont finished the final quarter strong when Wellborn threw down an alley-oop dunk but the deficit was too large and Olympia walked away with the win.
“These gentlemen had a great season and they always played extremely hard,” said Juarez. “I think we made it much further than many expected. I wish we could have gone one more step but it was a successful season.”
Wellborn led Eastmont with 14 points and Evan Smith added 11. Olympia’s Johnson finished with 20 and Jackson Grant added 17.
“I’ve had the privilege of coaching these guys for the past two years,” said Juarez. “I will remember this particular group of seniors for a very long time. It will be extremely difficult to see them move on.”
Eastmont finishes their season 14-8 overall and Olympia improves to 20-6 overall and moves onto State.