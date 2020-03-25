WENATCHEE — What a difference a week can make.
Just a few days ago, golfing was just about the only recreational activity people could do outside of walking, biking or hiking. Three Lakes saw a surge in golfers and the Wenatchee Country Club had around 100 to 150 members come out to play a round as temperate conditions hovered around the valley all week.
Both courses raised the cups on each hole 1-inch above the ground and urged golfers to use one cart per-person to adhere to social-distancing guidelines. Foodservice was moved to take-out only and all indoor/outdoor seating was removed. Three Lakes also asked golfers to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their tee-time and encouraged walking (with only a limited amount of carts available).
But after Monday’s stay-at-home order by Gov. Jay Inslee, all courses in the area were forced to close Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m — for what is an undetermined amount of time — as the country tries to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic. Wenatchee Country Club general manager Hugh Graham said all golf activities will be cut off at 5, while takeout will still continue for members.
“Three Lakes will remain open for golf until Wednesday evening,” Three Lakes staff wrote on Facebook Tuesday night. “We encourage everyone to continue taking all precautions necessary to stay healthy and safe during these difficult times. All of our golf carts are being sanitized immediately following each round for our golfers’ safety.”