Youth take batting practice and run bases at the AppleSox Baseball Camp at Paul Thomas Sr. Field Tuesday, June 27. The three day camp ends Wednesday. There are 137 children signed up for the camps this year.
WENATCHEE — Even when the Wenatchee AppleSox aren’t busy with a dense summer baseball schedule, they’re at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Only this week, the team and coaches have split their focus between evening games and cultivating youth baseball talent from the early morning to the late afternoon.
The instructional clinic is run by AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington, assistant coach Colton Kelly, and pitching coach Mike Callia with a steady stream of AppleSox players ready to assist with every drill. They lead campers through methodologies to elevate their hitting, fielding, pitching and catching.
On the AppleSox website, it states that the “AppleSox players come from a wide range of nationally renowned college baseball programs and are among the best players in their class. They are still developing their skills and techniques, which creates a tremendous learning atmosphere.
“We are proud of the quality instruction in all the fundamentals of the game that the AppleSox clinics provide. We look for self-improvement with each player. The coaches will be dedicated to helping young players come closer to reaching their baseball dreams. Our goal is for each player to walk away with a positive experience, better baseball fundamentals, and a smile on their face.”
The three-day camp began Monday and runs through Wednesday. Each day is split into two separate age groups. Ages 6-11 have the field from 8-11 a.m. and ages 12 and up from noon to 3 p.m.
The AppleSox host the Port Angeles Lefties at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium for Game 2 of a three-game series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
