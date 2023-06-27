230628-sportslocal-baseballcamp 01.jpg
Youth take batting practice and run bases at the AppleSox Baseball Camp at Paul Thomas Sr. Field Tuesday, June 27. The three day camp ends Wednesday. There are 137 children signed up for the camps this year.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Even when the Wenatchee AppleSox aren’t busy with a dense summer baseball schedule, they’re at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Only this week, the team and coaches have split their focus between evening games and cultivating youth baseball talent from the early morning to the late afternoon.

The instructional clinic is run by AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington, assistant coach Colton Kelly, and pitching coach Mike Callia with a steady stream of AppleSox players ready to assist with every drill. They lead campers through methodologies to elevate their hitting, fielding, pitching and catching.



