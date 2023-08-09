WENATCHEE — Just after dropping the second-half North Division title to the Victoria HarbourCats by a single win last weekend — and finishing the regular season with the third-best overall league record — the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team was forced to face them again in the postseason for a best-of-three series that began on their home field Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee and Victoria were assigned the No. 3 and No. 2 seed, respectively, before starting the North Division Series and just as their seeding suggests, it’s been back-and-forth between these two teams throughout the regular season.

Each side had won a series and it all began when Wenatchee, at home, swept the HarbourCats in early June. Over a month later, Victoria returned the favor on their own field. It was the only time the AppleSox had been swept this summer.

But the postseason wipes the slate clean and the first team to win two games will get one step closer to a West Coast League Championship. Errors, however, were a perennial thorn in the side of the AppleSox.

With over 1,000 in attendance Tuesday night, Victoria leaped to a 3-0 lead after the first inning when they were struck by two pitches, walked twice, and connected on a single after a Wenatchee error.

They held on for 1 1/2 more innings before Wenatchee scored their first run at the bottom of the third. It was nearly two but a synchronized relay from the Victoria defense beat Frankie Carney home.

An opportunity to score in the first inning also slipped away when Wenatchee had runners on first and third but a double-play from Victoria quashed that chance.

A scoreless inning followed until Victoria added two more runs in the fifth — both aided by errors — and Wenatchee found their last run at the bottom of the sixth. No side scored for the next two innings but Victoria’s final run came after three walks and an errant pitch in the ninth to win the opener 6-2.

Wenatchee scored two runs off eight hits with three errors and Victoria scored six runs off six hits with two errors. The AppleSox out-hit Victoria 8-6, and typically, that favors Wenatchee — having gone 27-6 this summer when leading at the plate — but no such luck existed for them Tuesday.

Frankie Carney, Carson Ohland, and Sebastian David each finished with a pair of hits. Brandham Ponce and Izzy Lopez added an RBI apiece.

Samuel Round started the first partial inning for Wenatchee, giving up one hit, three runs, and two walks with one strikeout. Jadon Williamson relieved the next 7.1 innings with five hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Braiden Boyd closed the last inning with one run, three walks and one strikeout.

The loss creates a loser-out scenario for Wenatchee as they hit the road for Game 2 on Wednesday at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, British Columbia.