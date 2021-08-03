WENATCHEE — As Tyler Chipman walked off the mound after the top half of the seventh inning, things looked bleak for the AppleSox.
Offensively, they had stranded 10 men on base, recorded just three hits and trailed 6-3 to the visiting Port Angeles Lefties.
But then, the AppleSox exploded for an offensive bonanza, plating 12 runs in the seventh while batting around the order twice. Port Angeles relievers Damon Gaither, Joseph Sinclair and Connor Spear struggled with their command, walking nine AppleSox batters in the inning, and Jackson Van De Brake punctuated the rally with a two-out grand slam. Tino Bethancourt and Adam Grob also notched a pair of two-run singles.
It was the kind of rally the AppleSox had been searching for all summer. But with eight games left, they’ll take it. Wenatchee held on and won 16-6, maintaining its pace with the Bellingham Bells, who also won big Tuesday. The AppleSox (15-25, 5-11) are 3.5 games back of the Bells for second place in the North Division.
Wenatchee starter Cameron Liss did a decent job through five innings and kept the score close, striking out five and walking three. But the WSU southpaw ran into some trouble in the sixth, allowing three runs to come in off two singles and an RBI double. Liss finished the inning but his night was done.
The first seven batters all reached base during the magical bottom half of the seventh and everyone in the AppleSox lineup (but Collin Villegas) scored in the frame. The bottom half of the frame lasted more than a half-hour and Port Angeles switched pitchers twice as they tried to squelch the rally, but nothing worked. The Lefties couldn’t locate anything in the strike zone, and when they did, the AppleSox batters tattooed it. Van De Brake’s home run was his first of the season.
Chipman went from a three-run deficit to pitching with a nine-run cushion by the time he came out for the eighth inning. He breezed through the frame, punching out a pair of Lefties.
Wenatchee added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning as Van De Brake recorded his fifth RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to right field before Jaydon Williamson came in to close out the ninth inning.
Bethancourt finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and two hit-by-pitches. AJ Guerrero was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single and two stolen bases. Michael O’Hara walked three times and recorded a double and Aidan Selfridge pushed his hit streak to six games after singling in the seventh inning. In total, the AppleSox earned 17 free passes (a season-high) and stole 10 bags (another season-high).
The AppleSox will likely need to win all of its remaining games to have a chance at securing a playoff bid. First pitch Wednesday night against the Lefties is at 6:35 p.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Baseball Stadium.