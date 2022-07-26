220727-sportslocal-soxcatch 01.jpg
World photo/Don Seabrook Grant Sherrod with the Wenatchee AppleSox runs down a fly ball in right field for the first out in the second inning of his team's baseball game against Cowlitz Tuesday night, July 26, 2022. The Sox came away with a 9-2 win to start their three-game series with the Black Bears.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Sometimes it just takes one inning.

That was all the AppleSox needed to bury the Cowlitz Black Bears 9-2 Tuesday on a sweltering night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. It was so hot at first pitch that team volunteers offered free Otter Pops to patrons out of a cooler as they walked in the front gates and fans brought water sprayers to spritz themselves mid-game.



Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.

