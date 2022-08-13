BELLINGHAM — The AppleSox are going to be kicking themselves for a while after their sensational summer came to an abrupt end Saturday night.
The AppleSox outhit the Bells 10-4, recorded four extra-base hits — including two triples — and received a stellar performance from Jack Moffitt, but they left 10 men on base and plated just two runs after scoring 29 in the two-game sweep over Kamloops.
Bellingham hung around and eventually broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with a two-RBI double from Touissaint Bythewood before closing Wenatchee out in the ninth to earn the 4-2 win. Bellingham beat Wenatchee in all seven games this season.
But this one is going to sting the most.
The AppleSox were in control for most of the game. Wenatchee struck first after Joichiro Oyama cracked a one-out triple in the third and scored one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Xander Orejudos.
For five innings, that one-run lead looked to be enough. Moffitt was electric on the mound and had given up just two hits. But a leadoff single to Willis Cresswell in the sixth started a Bells’ rally. The Bells loaded the bases after a pair of misplayed sacrifice bunts and then took their first lead of the game after a throwing error from Oyama allowed two runs to score.
The AppleSox bounced back in the next inning and Oyama redeemed himself with a one-out single down the third base line that put runners on first and second. Following a walk to Orejudos, head coach Mitch Darlington took a chance with a suicide squeeze and Adam Fahsel came through, laying down a perfect bunt before beating the throw to first to keep the bases loaded.
Darlington tried to catch Bellingham off-guard with another bunt, but Horn bunted right back to the pitcher, who went home for the easy force-out. Bellingham’s Evan Stewart then got Brandham Ponce to fly out to center to end the inning.
The AppleSox had one chance to score after Cole Cramer hit a one-out triple in the eighth, but he was left stranded on third. Wenatchee was sent down in order in the ninth.
Even though the AppleSox finished one game short of their goal, it was a record-setting summer. Oyama, who has a chance to be named WCL MVP later this week, broke single-season records for runs, stolen bases, walks, and plate appearances, while tying records for triples and games played.
He played in every single game this summer and quickly became a fan favorite with fans chanting “Jo-Ro” every at-bat.
But it wasn’t just Oyama either. The AppleSox had a solid core group of guys (Horn, Orejudos, Fahsel, Grant Sherrod, Aiva Arquette, Matt Halbach and Michael DaVinni) that played most of the games and helped the Sox finish with the most runs scored in the league. They also had a reliable pitching staff that kept them in most games and really gelled toward the end of the season.
Zach Johnson
