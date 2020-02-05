With the Super Bowl in the rear-view mirror and Spring Training on the horizon, baseball is once again at the forefront of many sports fans’ minds. The Wenatchee AppleSox are eagerly anticipating the 2020 season and will offer a sneak peak of the 21st season in team history this Sunday.
The annual AppleSox Hot Stove Party is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Abby’s Legendary Pizza.
This will be the first opportunity for fans to meet the full 2020 AppleSox coaching staff. Head coach Ian Sanderson and his two assistants, Nick Brooks and Branson Trube, will reveal members of the 2020 roster and discuss the team’s expectations entering the new season.
Sanderson is entering his first season as the fifth head coach in AppleSox history. After two years as the Victoria HarbourCats’ pitching coach, Sanderson was hired by the AppleSox on Sept. 19. He is also the associate head coach and pitching coach at Lower Columbia College. The Red Devils have won the NWAC each of the last three years.
Brooks and Trube are a pair of Gonzaga baseball alums who are early in their respective coaching careers. Brooks currently works as an assistant coach for Spokane Falls College while Trube is a graduate assistant with Gonzaga.
In addition to the coaching staff, team owner José Oglesby and other members of the AppleSox front office will be on hand to chat with fans about improvements to Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium in 2020 as well as the team’s giveaway nights planned. The AppleSox will also be giving away prizes to fans in attendance.
The AppleSox Hot Stove Party is free to season ticket holders and sponsors. All other fans can attend for $15 per person, including a pizza and salad buffet. Beer and wine are available for purchase.
Please call 509-665-6900 or email info@applesox.com to RSVP.