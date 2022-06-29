World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox center fielder Adam Fahsel battles the wind to make a diving catch for the out during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox's Adam Fahsel shows the baseball in his mitt after making a diving play in center field during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox third baseman Brandham Ponce fields a high grounder and throws to first for the out during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Before going behind the mountains the last bit of evening light highlights Wenatchee AppleSox starting pitcher Quincy Vassar during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox base runner Luc Stuka rounds third base on his way to score on Adam Fahsel's hit during Wednesday's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox center fielder Adam Fahsel battles the wind to make a diving catch for the out during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox's Adam Fahsel shows the baseball in his mitt after making a diving play in center field during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox third baseman Brandham Ponce fields a high grounder and throws to first for the out during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Before going behind the mountains the last bit of evening light highlights Wenatchee AppleSox starting pitcher Quincy Vassar during Wednesday night's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox base runner Luc Stuka rounds third base on his way to score on Adam Fahsel's hit during Wednesday's game against the Kelowna Falcons at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
Eleven Falcons had batted in the first and six had scored, all with two outs. The AppleSox weren’t deflated though. They’d won three straight coming in and the offense was humming, scoring nine or more runs in four of their last five games.
But for six innings, Wenatchee picked and prodded against Kelowna’s Derek Beairsto, who struck out eight. The AppleSox mustered just two hits against the Centralia native until they chased him in the seventh following three straight singles and a walk to Brandham Ponce. That sparked the offense, which plated seven runs over the final three innings. But the Falcons’ offensive explosion in the first, combined with a couple runs in the sixth and eighth, was enough to carry Kelowna to an 11-7 victory Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
Instead of securing their third series win in a week — after taking two from Edmonton and Victoria — the AppleSox will look to do so Thursday as they inch up the North Division standings sitting at 10-13.
The first inning spiraled quickly. Quincy Vassar got two of the first four batters out and had runners on first and second but a bases-clearing triple from Griffin Palfrey started a rally. The next five batters reached base, Troy Baunsgard drove in two with a double and then scored on a single from Jacob Steels, who led off the inning. Vassar got Michael Montrezza to fly out to right to end the inning but that was the end of his night.
Garrett Gores tossed four and one-third innings of relief before giving way to Wil Jacobson. Both allowed a few runs to cross but they prevented an avalanche.
The AppleSox didn’t help out their pitchers much until the game was out of reach with the Falcons ahead 9-0. The lone bright spots offensively were Luc Stuka, who collected his third multi-hit game of the summer with a double and two runs scored, Ezra Samperi, and Joichiro Oyama.
Samperi recorded a pair of base hits and drove in one. Oyama blasted a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning and drove in the AppleSox second run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly. Aiva Arquette also recorded a triple to start the eighth before coming around to score on a fielder's choice.
Wenatchee hopes to bounce back Thursday in its series finale with Kelowna before Bend comes in for a three-game set over the weekend. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone