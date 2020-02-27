WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Mansfield girls’ basketball team looks to continue their fine season on Saturday at Wenatchee High School in a Regional matchup with Northwest Christian from Spokane.
The Shocker girls have had an outstanding season. They won the regular-season title in the Central Washington 2B League with a 15-1 record. They are 19-4 overall.
“I was really proud our team won at Brewster, at Liberty Bell, and at Lake Roosevelt. All those places are very difficult to come out with a win. We were able to win all those places so that was a big accomplishment,” said Waterville-Mansfield Head Coach Keith Finkbeiner.
The District tournament included the top six teams in the 9-team league. On Feb 15, the Shockers beat Lake Roosevelt 57-36 and on Feb. 18, they beat Brewster 48-37. The victory over Brewster qualified them for State.
After that, they played in the 2B Bi-District Tournament on Feb. 22 at Quincy against Tri-Cities Prep, the defending state champions. Waterville-Mansfield lost 52-33. Finkbeiner said Tri-Cities did not return their entire team from last year, but they still have a good nucleus.
“They are a good team so that was a good test for us. I would do some things differently if I could go back and play them again. It was a great experience for our team and will help us this Saturday in a game we have to win,” he said.
Waterville-Mansfield is a team that likes to play fast, so their speed and ability to get the ball up court has been an advantage. They have multiple players that can score. Some nights, they have as many as seven players close to double figures.
Finkbeiner said having multiple scoring options is a strength.
“We also have some experience. Even though we only have one senior, this is the same team as last year. They were mostly sophomores with a junior. Now, they are mostly juniors with a senior and a couple of sophomores. Pretty much the same team as last year,” he said. “All but one will be back next year, so that’s exciting.”
The Shockers score in a variety of ways, but if they can score in transition, that is their preference. Waterville-Mansfield also has a strong inside-outside game, Finkbeiner said.
Northwest Christian (5-5, 16-10) is a good team from a good league, he said. Waterville-Mansfield is 11 on the WIAA RPI for 2B girls basketball while the Crusaders are 25.
“Their record is not as good as ours but that is not a good indicator of their comparability to us. They’ll match up pretty well with us. We’ll match up pretty well with them,” Finkbeiner said. “They are an athletic team. They are going to be a good test.”
Importantly, their experience playing Tri-Cities Prep should help. Finkbeiner said it is a strong opponent they haven’t seen playing on a neutral court. It was fortunate that the game was not a loser-out game.
He said they have put themselves in this position by having such a fantastic season in their league. Certainly playing in Wenatchee will be to their benefit.
“We are excited about that. Our Shocker fans will be in full force. We have a lot of support from the communities of Waterville and Mansfield. That is a great advantage to us, definitely,” Finkbeiner said.
Waterville-Mansfield plays Northwest Christian at noon on Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
The winner moves onto the State 2B Tournament in Spokane, while the season is over for the loser.