WENATCHEE — Two evenly matched teams faced off in a loser-out Regional matchup Saturday afternoon at Wenatchee High School, the Waterville-Mansfield girls’ basketball and the Northwest Christian Crusaders. And after a hard-fought battle involving several lead changes and many impressive Shocker surges to rein in deficits the Crusaders took the win by the skin of their teeth, ending the Shockers’ season 45-40.
The Crusaders quickly ran to a 6-0 lead after their stifling defense forced a couple of turnovers or were able to find an open teammate cutting through the Shockers’ defense. This must have looked familiar to the Shockers, who get most of their points in a similar way, but when they weren’t able to force turnovers or get points in transition they settled for shots that weren’t quite falling, at least initially.
“They started out fast the first and third quarters,” said Waterville-Mansfield Head Coach Kieth Finkbeiner. “Then they made a run in the fourth quarter. Three different times we had to close the lead a little bit. We fought back.”
The Shockers found a little rhythm late in the quarter when Alex Poppie caught the ball behind the arc after some quick ball movement and sunk the shot to reduce the deficit 12-8. The Crusaders responded when Carey earned an old fashioned three-point play to close the quarter 15-8.
You would think this might rattle the Shockers but it didn’t. Even after the Crusaders got an early second quarter bucket 17-8, it only sparked what would be a 10-0 run for the next four minutes that began with back-to-back threes, one from Meredith Mittelstaedt and another from Elizabeth Katovich 17-14. Mittelstaedt bookended the run when she hit a jumper from the elbow to take the lead 18-17.
The Crusaders took the message and put together a quick 5-0 run to take back the lead before halftime 22-18. The rest of the quarter devolved into a mess of turnovers and steals from both sides.
The Crusaders hit the third quarter running and built a 7-0 run before two minutes had passed to increase the lead 29-18. Maybe a different team would find that a little too demoralizing but, again, the Shockers weren’t fazed.
After seeing they were down 11, the Shockers found another gear. Mittelstaedt hit a baseline jumper. Then Ella Osborne drove to the basket for a lay-in. Katovich hit a short jumper, then a deep three and before you knew it, the Shockers were within two 29-27. An impressive run.
But then their momentum fizzled after a few rebounding lapses and key turnovers but not enough to lose what they had gained. They finished the quarter still down two 31-29.
The final quarter was promising. Codee Reid hit a free-throw to bring the Shockers within one 31-30. Sarah Mullen, the Shockers’ only Senior, drew a key charge and the momentum looked as though it might carry the Shockers to another lead but the Crusaders always seemed to respond the moment they got too close. This time it was an 8-0 run capped by a three from Bowman 39-30.
Down again, halfway through the quarter, the Shockers seemed to do the only thing they’re programmed to do—respond. And they did. Down nine they hit back-to-back three’s from Katovich and Mullen. Then Katovich stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for an easy bucket to bring the game back within one once again 39-38.
But sadly, that’s as close as the Shockers would get. The Crusaders were able to hold out the onslaught but just barely, ending the Shockers’ impressive season.
“Proud of the girls for coming back every single time,” said Finkbeiner. “Down 11 at one point and brought it back to one and we had the ball, so the opportunity was there. Great season overall, there’s no question but we really wanted to get to Spokane. It’s disappointing. Tough loss. It’s going to take a while to get over it.”
Katovich led the Shockers with 14 points and Mittelstaedt finished with 9. Northwest Christian’s Carey and Smith finished with 12 and 11 respectively.
When asked about seeing his only senior, Sarah Mullen, moving on Finkbeiner said, “It’s going to be hard to see her go. She’s a big part of our team. It’s a big loss for us because she’s a good leader and has a knack for putting the ball in the basket.”
Waterville-Mansfield’s season finishes at 19-5 overall and Northwest Christian improves to 17-10.