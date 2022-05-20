World photo/Loren Benoit Hallie Pierce, center, and the Eastmont High School varsity girls softball team celebrate their 10-0 District 6 Championship win against Moses Lake High School Friday evening at Sterling Complex.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Hallie Pierce watches her hit score two runs in the later innings of Friday night's District 6 Championship softball game against Moses Lake High School at Sterling Complex.
EAST WENATCHEE —Few teams have given the Panthers trouble on the field this season, as shown by their Big-9 regular season title. And with Friday’s win against Moses Lake, Eastmont captured a district title and punched their ticket to state in convincing fashion.
“This is a great group of kids. They worked hard all season long. They’re extremely coachable,” Head Coach Cliff Johnson said after the game. “I feel like we really prepared for this game, for this moment, and it showed. I’m happy that these girls are going be putting this trophy in the trophy case.
The Panthers beat Moses Lake 10-0 in the mercy-rule-shortened six-inning game. Eastmont’s Brittany Howe twirled a complete game shutout, setting the tone early.
“She works hard at her craft, and it shows,” Johnson said. Howe only allowed one hit in the effort. “That grit on the mound to come in and be in attack mode from pitch one was great. It shows a lot about what she thinks about this game. She loves it, and the only way for her is up.”
Eastmont was shutout in the first inning, but a team coming off a three-game sweep of Davis where they outscored the opposition 50-4 wasn’t likely to be held off the board for long.
“We made hard contact in the first inning, and I knew it was going to come,” Johnson said. “We just needed a few more AB’s, and you saw in the second inning, we put up a couple of runs.”
Hallie Pierce hit a two-run dinger in the bottom of the second, bringing home Ellise Holben. Eastmont scored two in the third, had a five-run outburst in the fourth, and completed the victory with a run in the sixth.
“We were making good contact. Those were our outs. We just needed time for the ball to find a spot in the field,” Johnson said.
While the district championship is now, the victory allows the Panthers to shift their focus to the ultimate prize.
“We want to make sure that the energy stays up, even when we’re down,” Johnson said. “Those are things that are tough to work on in practice and in games that you’re winning. But we know that we’re going to face tough competition at state, so we want to make sure that the energy level is up, the mental focus is up, even if things aren’t going our way.”
The WIAA Fastpitch tournament kicks off Friday at the Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane. Moses Lake will take on West Valley for another chance to go to state Saturday afternoon.
