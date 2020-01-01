WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are back in action on Friday at the Town Toyota Center as they welcome the Victoria Grizzlies. Wild players have been off for 10-days on holiday break.
“I anticipate we’ll have a whole bunch of energy. The guys will be re-energized after getting to go home for a week to 10 days. They will be excited to get back on the home ice on Friday,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Chris Clark.
Players were arriving back in town on Tuesday. Clark figures they’ll have three good skates before they play.
“Generally leading into the break, guys need to go home. For at least half of them, this is the longest they’ve ever been away from home,” Clark said. “The 10 days usually reenergizes them. Guys come back super excited to see their teammates. Hopefully, make a good strong push toward the playoffs.”
Wenatchee is 19-16, tied for fourth place in the Interior Division with 42 points. Victoria is bringing up the rear in the Island Division at 15-24, fifth place with 30 points.
Clark said despite the record, Victoria has been playing well of late.
“I don’t really concern myself or the team where they are in the standings. They’ve been one of the hottest teams as of late,” Clark said of Victoria. “They have really picked it up the last three or four weeks and are really playing good hockey. The one thing we’ve learned in this league is you better be ready no matter who you are playing or you can get beat.”
The reason the BCHL is one of the best leagues in junior hockey is because every team is good, Clark pointed out. Perhaps the Grizzlies did not get off to the start they wanted, but lately, they have been playing good hockey.
The Wild have been getting better over the last couple months, he said. The wins and loses may not always show that, but Clark is more concerned with how they are going day-to-day.
“I can say over the last two months, we have gotten better. Even before I took over, we made strides as a group and started to see guys individually take off and definitely the team take off,” he said. “We want to be playing our best hockey come March 1. I think we’re definitely working our way towards that right now.”
The 58 games in the regular season can be a grind, he said. They like to tell the players to embrace the grind. Looking at the 58 games a whole can be overwhelming.
They take things day by day, week by week, doing whatever they can to be playing their best hockey by March 1.
Brian Adams and Nick Cafarelli lead the team with 33 points each. Clark said it is easy to look at the top point scorers and believe they are playing the best hockey, but that is not always the case.
“There are a lot of guys that do things you don’t get credit for, like blocking shots. You look at Dylan Herzog and just go by stats, he doesn’t get the credit and recognition he deserves, but every night, he’s got five or six blocked shots. Those are shots going into our net that don’t because he’s willing to sacrifice his body for that,” Clark said.
Since taking over for Bliss Littler on Dec. 5, Clark said he has not changed a thing. He said they had been playing some really good hockey up to that point.
“Leigh (Mendelson) and I felt our job was to continue to point the ship in the right direction and continue to help the guys in any way we can, just the same way we were before,” Clark said. “It was a very unfortunate circumstance with Bliss and I’m glad he’s starting to get better. The biggest thing is getting healthy so we have a full roster of 23 guys we can put in every night.”
After Friday’s game, the Wild hit the road for three games, at Vernon, at Powell River, and at Nanaimo before returning to Wenatchee on Jan. 17 against Cowichan Valley.