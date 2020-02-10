The Wenatchee Wild extended their current win streak to a season high four games following a 3-2 road win at Langley on Saturday night at the George Preston Rec Centre. Wenatchee won both games against the Rivermen this season.
The early moments of the game saw the Rivermen heavily attack the Wild zone, launching 4 shots and sustained pressure in the opening 60 seconds alone. The Wild withstood the onslaught and collected the game’s first goal on a Drew Bavaro shot from the right point at 7:32 of the first period. Wenatchee had three power play chances in the opening frame but Langley successfully killed off the penalties. On the first Rivermen power play chance in the second period, it was Harrison Scott who reaped the reward, picking off a Langley pass and quickly transitioning back toward the net on a 2-on-1, then cutting across the slot to tuck the puck in low on the stick side for a 2-0 lead. It was Wenatchee’s league leading ninth shorthanded goal.
Langley’s Hunter McCoy got his team on the board with a pretty shot from the left wing at 8:15 of the second, helping atone for his two first period penalties. McCoy was involved in the next goal, but not as he would have liked. Luke Ormsby carried the puck low into the right wing corner and wired a pass into the low slot that McCoy attempted to break up but instead directed it right past his own goalie and the Wild led 3-1. The goal stood to be the game-winner, as Langley was able to pull within one on a Will Dow-Kenny score later in the second.
Wenatchee killed off two penalties in the third, and created chances on three power plays of their own but the 3-2 margin proved to be the final as Wenatchee won their fourth in a row, moving one point ahead of the idle Vernon Vipers into fourth place in the process, and just one point behind idle Salmon Arm for third place.
Wenatchee (27-22-4) returns home to face Vernon (27-22-3) Friday and Chilliwack (24-17-11) Saturday at 7:05p. The games will be broadcast and streamed online with NewsRadio 560 KPQ, with the Pregame Shows airing at 6:45 pm. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV.
