Wenatchee AppleSox second baseman Jackson VanDeBrake gets low and knocks down a hard-hit ball, keeping it in the infield and Port Angeles batter Nick Oakley on first base in the first inning of their baseball game Wednesday night. Wenatchee erased a one-run deficit in the ninth to win 5-4.
WENATCHEE — The AppleSox needed some late-game heroics against Port Angeles and got it from Collin Villegas and Tino Bethancourt.
Trailing by one in the ninth, Villegas came in as a pinch hitter and ripped a liner to right field that skipped past Anthony Kodama, who lost his footing charging in on the ball, and clanked off the fence. Adam Grob, who got on because of an error to lead off the inning, scored from first to level the score at 4-4.
After John Newman Jr. battled back from an 0-2 count to earn a free pass, Bethancourt walked off the game with an RBI single for an AppleSox win.
It wasn’t as flashy as Tuesday night’s 16-6 comeback blowout, but the AppleSox will take it.
It was a pitching duel early on; Cole Hatton and Evan Canfield were dealing. Both teams combined for just two hits through the first five frames — though Port Angeles did take a 1-0 lead after Nathan Chong scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.
Canfield hit his wall in the sixth. Garrett Cutting led off with a triple and scored on an RBI single from Michael O’Hara. Two batters later, Grob drove in O’Hara with an RBI double. Hatton was able to go one longer than Canfield but ran into trouble after giving up a double and two singles to start the seventh, forcing head coach Ian Sanderson to call on Alex Brady out of the pen.
Brady limited the damage but allowed two runs to come in and Port Angeles took a 4-2 lead.
Newman cut the Lefties lead in half immediately after leading off the home half of the seventh with a solo blast over the left-field fence, which set up the walk-off in the ninth. Wenatchee has won two straight with seven games left to play in the regular season. The AppleSox will likely need to win all of its remaining games to have a chance at catching the Bells, who maintained their 3.5 game lead with a 7-3 win over Portland on Wednesday.
The AppleSox will look to secure their first sweep of the season Thursday against Port Angeles. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
