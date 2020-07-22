WENATCHEE — Local high school athletic directors are encouraged by the plan released this week by the WIAA for high school sports, but also know things will be challenged in this area due to COVID-19.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday announced its long-awaited plans for the upcoming high school sports season. Schools in the Big 9 and Caribou Trail League are heavily impacted because the plan requires counties to move forward in the governor’s reopening plan before games could take place.
For instance, in order to have a fall season, schools must be in Phase 3 for low-risk sports like cross county and Phase 4 for high-risk sports like volleyball and soccer. Chelan, Douglas and Yakima counties are in Phase 1.5 with high number of COVID-19 cases.
“At least they’ve come out with a statement and we know our plan moving forward, but it is still a ‘wait and see’ where we are at. At least it has answered some questions. We’re basically putting it off to a later date hoping things get better in the future and don’t get worse,” said Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson. “As we progress and get through the harvest, hopefully, things will get better. We are giving people some hope.”
Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman said Big 9 ADs discussed this back in April when the shutdown first started.
“We were discussing the impact to the fall. We all made the agreement that if your county was not able to play that we would move on and do the best we can,” Waterman said. “Obviously, it’s going to disrupt any kind of league schedule or league championship.”
Cashmere AD Jeff Carlson said it was nice to see something down on paper. He feels this has bought the Caribou Trail League some time.
“I think there are still a lot of unanswered questions. Are we really going to be able to offer cross country and girls swim, which is another one we do in the fall?” Carlson said. “Where we are at in the county right now getting to Phase 3, which is still up in the air, whether we can have any activities in the fall. Hopefully, we can decide in the next couple of weeks.”
For the Big 9 with teams in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Yakima counties, there could be a greater impact than any other league in the state because of the high COVID numbers in those counties.
There are five counties in the state at Phase 1.5 and three of those are in the Big 9, Beeson said.
“It’s going to difficult at best for our league. There is nothing easy about it at this point in time,” Beeson said. “For our league, wrestling and football are going to be difficult. Football is later, so that gives you more hope. It’s difficult for us to say because we have been at Phase 1.5 for forever. What are we going to have to do to get to Phase 4? What changes do we have to make, to make that happen?
Carlson said it was good to hear there was a backup plan for fall sports. The WIAA is allowing fall sports to move to spring, in case the county is not at Phase 3. At least, it gives people hope, he said.
He hopes there will be a vaccine by January or a big reduction in COVID cases so they could get their abbreviated seasons finished.
“It’s not a good situation for everyone involved. You feel bad for the kids. The WIAA is doing everything they can to salvage seasons. It’s much appreciated to think outside the box. They have put a lot of time into finding something that could work. They don’t have a lot of control over the situation,” Carlson said. “There are still unanswered questions about how this is going to work.”
All the athletic directors interviewed were surprised the WIAA announced a potential fall schedule. Most believed the first season would start in January.
Girls swim and dive could happen in the fall, with the approval of the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“I was surprised to see wrestling in the second season instead of moving it. I thought they would put wrestling and football in the same season to give them time,” Beeson said. “In terms of the layout, not a lot of surprises. I think people are pleasantly surprised we are planning to offer something in the fall.”
It’s hard to see state tournaments happening, Waterman said, since there is only a week between sports seasons.
Carlson said they are now looking to WIAA for some additional guidance in the next couple of weeks when the WIAA executive board meets again.
“We still need guidance in terms of state tournament dates, if there are going to be state tournaments. How many games can we play in each season since those seasons have been shortened?” Carlson said. “There are questions about non-conference games — are those a possibility? As a league, we are not going to going to get together and meet until after that next executive board meeting next week. Hopefully, we have more guidance and more questions answered before we can start putting schedules together.”