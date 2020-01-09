WENATCHEE — The Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee will play host on Friday to a pair of rivalry games between the Wenatchee and Eastmont boys and girls basketball teams. It will be a league game for both teams.
The Eastmont boys are 2-1 in the Big 9 and 6-4 overall. Wenatchee is 1-1 in the Big 9 and 5-5 overall. The Panthers beat the Wildcats 60-45 at the Avista Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho on Dec. 28.
Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez was sick and did not attend the game.
“As with any rivalry, you know it will be a hard-fought, intense game. It comes down to who can execute, protect the ball and rebound. Those are the variables we have to deal with. When we played Wenatchee at the Avista Tournament, they did out-rebound us by a considerable amount,” Juarez said.
Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams said the rebounding was huge for them in that win over Eastmont in Idaho.
“We hit the offensive board really well. We shot the ball very poorly. That’s what kept us in the game. We were down two at halftime. Pounding offensive boards and getting second-chance shots,” Williams said. “Our ability to keep possessions alive by getting those offensive rebounds was pretty big keeping us in the game ultimately pushing us ahead. We got a fairly comfortable win at the end.”
Williams knows Eastmont is an explosive team that can shoot the ball well.
“We need to come ready to play defensively. We can’t have any lapses where we forget to guard guys or leave shooters open or take quick shots which allow them to get out in transition, where they can use their speed and aggressiveness to their advantage,” Williams said.
One of the variables to contend with is rebounding, Juarez said. With Wenatchee having the height advantage, he said they need to protect the ball and make it a faster-paced game than they would like.
Juarez wants his team to get up and down the court.
“That will be one thing we’ll focus on. Rebounding is an interesting part of the game. A lot of it has to do with determination to get the rebound and box out. You can negate the size by making sure you block out,” Juarez said. “They are more conservative about shooting threes than we are. We have some good outside shooters.”
Williams said the Panthers have to make sure when they are unable to secure the rebound to be sprint back on defense and find guys so they don’t give them open scoring opportunities.
“By taking good shots and taking care of the ball on our end so that it doesn’t lead to those transition opportunities,” Williams said. “They don’t have quite the advantage as their home floor. It’s in town at Town Toyota. All of the fans will be there for both teams. We might not be used to shooting at the baskets.”
The Wenatchee and Eastmont girls will be playing their first game against each other on Friday at the Town Toyota Center. Both teams are at the bottom of the Big 9. Wenatchee is 0-2 in league and 2-8 overall, while Eastmont is 0-3 in league and 1-7 overall.
Eastmont Head Coach Ron Stone said the game doesn’t mean any more to him and any other game, but he knows that is not how his team feels about it.
“I really downplay it. But no matter what I tell the girls, I get it. It is a rival. That is just the way it goes. We just want to get better. We want to keep our possessions, limit turnovers. They are well-coached,” Stone said. “Their record is about where we are. We are still learning and want to get better. We have to limit turnovers and box out. Play smart.”
Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said it’s always a fun game.
“When we play Eastmont, everybody usually brings their best. Eastmont always plays hard,” Loftus said. “I think we have some similarities. We not going to know until we play the game. We have a lot of things that line up.”
Stone feels the teams match up pretty well. He said Wenatchee does a good job of pressing so they need to take care of the ball. Plus, Wenatchee has girls that can get to the basket.
“Their record is no indication of how well they have played by all means. We can say the same thing. They know us and we know them. That’s what it is in a rival series,” Stone said. “You have to hit shots, but you do have to keep your possessions. You can’t have turnovers. You just can’t too hyped. Sometimes you just play too hard. You can’t do what you normally do.”
Eastmont is always physical, Loftus said.
“They’ll be pressing some to get some turnovers and points. Coach Stone has some good stuff in. It depends on how we counter the things they want to do offensively. How we’re able to handle their pressure,” Loftus said.
Eastmont plays a couple of freshmen, Adrianna Klinkenberg and Kendall Flanagan, a lot of minutes. Stone said it will be exciting to see how they do.
“We have to block out and not let them have a layup or rebound put it back,” Stone said. “The game means a lot to the seniors. It’s not another game to them. I’m excited for them. I know they want to do well.”