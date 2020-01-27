Boys
YAKIMA — Saturday night, for the second time this season, the Eastmont boys basketball team met West Valley on the hardwood. West Valley is at the top of the Big 9 and they again proved why when they ran to an early lead and sustained it for the duration until they finished with their 12th straight win, remaining undefeated in league play. Final score 70-48.
“West Valley’s defense was tight,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez. “They are a solid team.”
Eastmont had a slow start and the Rams took advantage when they went on an early 10-2 run within the first three minutes. The Wildcats ended the quarter down 17-8 and the Rams momentum carried into the second quarter until they went into half leading 32-18.
“We couldn’t convert our shots,” said Juarez. “Their 2-3 zone pushed us out and forced us to shoot. We got open looks but couldn’t hit. Their 7-footer clogged the center and he had two 6-foot 6-inch guys to either side which made it hard to attack.”
The third quarter was more balanced and high scoring for both sides the Wildcats scoring 18 to the Rams’ 19. But West Valley picked things back up in the final quarter before finally taking another victory.
“West Valley got the lead early when they hit 6 threes in the first half,” said Juarez. “We also tried to help inside against their 7-footer.”
Isaac Wellborn led Eastmont with 15 points and West Valley’s James Dorsett finished with 17.
Eastmont is 5-3 in league and 9-5 overall. West Valley is 9-0 in league and 15-2 overall.
Eastmont plays Moses Lake at home on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
YAKIMA — The Eastmont girls’ basketball team was on the road Saturday night when they took on the West Valley Rams for the second time this season. Last month the Rams handed the Wildcats a sizeable loss and though they won again it wasn’t by nearly the same margin when the Wildcats lost 63-30.
The first quarter was kept fairly close. The Rams outscored Eastmont by only three 10-7. But from that point on things swung in the favor of West Valley and they went into halftime with a comfortable lead 29-15.
“I felt if we could keep it close into the third quarter you never know what could happen in the fourth,” said Eastmont Head Coach Ron Stone. “But we had a few too many turnovers and missed our shots.”
It continued like this after the half when the Rams outscored the Wildcats 36-15 winning the game on their home court and ending a back-to-back stretch of road games for Eastmont.
“We got into foul trouble and it took some of our scorers out of the game,” said Stone. “I am happy with the effort and how we competed. They’re a better program than us right now. They’re the model we hope to get to.”
Emily Hardie led Eastmont with 6 points and West Valley’s Gillyan Landis finished with 20.
“We also had a freshman, Aubrey Noell, get her first varsity basket, which was great to see,” said Stone.
Eastmont is 0-8 in league and 2-13 overall. West Valley is 6-2 in league and 9-7 overall.
Eastmont plays Moses Lake at home on Friday, Jan. 31 at 5:45 p.m.