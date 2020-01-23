YAKIMA — The Wenatchee Panther girls’ bowling team had a chance to wrap up the regular season Big 9 championship with a victory at Eisenhower on Thursday. However, the home Cadets scored the upset, winning in total pins.
Wenatchee opened with a scorching 855 in the first game, topping the 830 by Eisenhower. Mackenzie Munro paced the Panthers with a season-high 211.
“That was great for us. We were solid all the way down. We were down a little bit and started off slow first couple frames but finished super strong,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Anders. “I was happy with the first game. In the second game, everybody was down on their scores.”
In the second game, Wenatchee struggled with a 706. Kayla Musgrove led with a 166. The Cadets came out on top with a 778. Makenzie Clemmons had a 186 for Ike. With the match tied 1-1, it headed to Bakers.
Eisenhower held a 47 pin lead. The first Baker, Wenatchee lost 168-158. The Panthers had to win the second Baker to stave off defeat.
“The second game, we can out super strong and were solid all the way through. They started off slow, then we slipped up the last couple frames. We shot a 172 and they shot a 171,” Anders said. “We only lost by 10 that first Baker game. It was close all the way through. It came down to total pins.”
Eisenhower won on total pins, 1,947 to 1,891.
“I’m proud of my girls. They bowled well. We had multiple solid pocket splits. You just don’t see that. We don’t see that at Eastmont very often. We saw it today. It was split city with splits with solid balls. When it’s a bad ball, you can understand it. The pins just didn’t fall the way that we needed them,” Anders said.
With the win, the Cadets improved to 9-2 in the Big 9, while Wenatchee fell to 9-3. Eastmont is 8-3 with one game remaining against Sunnyside (0-11, 2-12) next Tuesday.
Anders said it was disappointing knowing they could have wrapped up the Big 9 regular-season title with a win and have home lane at districts.
“Now, we have to play the wait and see the game with Eisenhower on Tuesday at Moses Lake. If they beat Moses Lake, we’re coming back to Yakima for districts. That will be tough,” he said.
If Eisenhower beats Moses Lake (6-5, 9-6) on Tuesday, they are the Big 9 champs and will host districts. Eastmont Lanes has played host to the Big 9 District Tournament for the past 10 years. If Ike loses, it gets really complicated. Anders said there are multiple tiebreakers.
Likely, the Big 9 champ would not be known until next Wednesday. If the districts are held in Yakima, Anders said that will be a game-changer.
“The Yakima teams will be happy. Anything can happen. We had some positives happen. We bowled super strong in our Baker. By shooting 855 in our first game, we know we can bowl well. It will be interesting no matter where they are at,” he said.