YAKIMA — On Thursday, the Eastmont Wildcat boys basketball team will play at West Valley for the Big 9 District Championship. The Rams are the Big 9 regular season champs at 12-0. The Wildcats were second at 9-3 in conference play.
Eastmont lost both games to West Valley this season, 60-47 at Eastmont on Dec. 20 and 70-48 at West Valley on Jan. 25. The Rams have only lost two games all year, 18-2, and they are undefeated at home.
“In both games, the end got away from us. I know that both times we played them, we had open shot opportunities that we did not convert. We’ve been pretty successful converting, especially our three-point shots all year long,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez.
Juarez believes his team will do a better job of hitting the outside shot against West Valley the third time around. Defensively, Eastmont held West Valley to just 60 points in the first game.
In conference, West Valley averaged 64.1 points per game on offense and 42.4 points on defense. Eastmont averaged 69.9 points on offense and 63.8 on defense. West Valley features 7-1 senior center Conner Turner, who makes it tough on any offense.
“When you have a big person in the middle, it difficult to challenge that 7-1 individual. Both times we’ve played, we had open shot opportunities we did not convert. There’s no doubt, they do stretch you out a little with their size,” Juarez said.
The Wildcats were able to get some medium-range jumpers against the Rams, but not much around the basket against the West Valley zone, which features Turner in the middle and two 6-6 players on the edges.
Juarez said the Rams do clog up the middle with their height
“I know we didn’t challenge Turner the first two times. We’ve talked about moving the ball quickly and make the extra pass. When we have an opportunity and there is a seam, we have to challenge him to see if we can draw some contact,” Juarez said. “We do have to challenge him inside to keep that balance.”
One of the things the Wildcats did well in both games was play defense. Juarez said they have to move the ball more and wait to make that extra pass to get more time on their shots. He believes that extra pass will be the difference in the game.
Eastmont features eight seniors, Oscar Cavillo, Trey Haberlock, Isaac Wellborn, Kahler Cannon, Wes McIlwaine, Evan Smith, Lane Keller, and Levi Vanderpool. Wellborn led the Wildcats this season averaging 20 points per game.
“Last year, he had a pretty successful season. This year, the one thing about Isaac is he is able to generate a lot of points with a minimal amount of shots. He is a pretty unselfish player. If he has the wide-open shot, he takes it, but he doesn’t force too many shots,” Juarez said. “I expect all our seniors to step up in a crucial game like this.”
The Wildcats are excited, Juarez said, because this new ground for most.
“Like anything, we’re looking forward to the opportunity. They understand they are in a very special situation. If we take care of our business and play well, we hopefully will come out successful,” Juarez said. “If I know one thing, this group is some very resilient young men. I suspect they are looking forward to one more opportunity against West Valley.”
Eastmont plays at West Valley for the District Championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The winner moves onto State.
The loser will play at home on Saturday against either Wenatchee or Davis for the second berth to State. Davis plays at Wenatchee on Thursday, also at 6 p.m.