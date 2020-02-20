WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panther boys’ basketball team had lost both times during the regular season to Davis, but they won when it really counted in Districts on Thursday night. The Panthers used a suffocating defense and patient offense to finally beat the Pirates 60-41.
For Panther Head Coach Travis Williams, playing at home just makes all the difference.
“Having these games at home come tournament time makes a huge difference. It is a night and day difference. We came out with the energy we needed. We cleaned up that big area that has cost us the first two times we played them,” Williams said. “That was the big difference tonight.”
The last time to the two teams played in Wenatchee, the Panthers were without senior center Chase Loidhammer. This time, with Loidhamer in the lineup, Wenatchee was able to roll.
Loidhamer finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
“He such a force defensively. He’s 6-6, big, athletic. Anytime you are missing a guy like that, it hurts you a lot. Good to have him back,” Williams said of Chase Loidhamer.
Wenatchee struck out to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter, then expanded the lead in the second quarter as Davis went 0-for-4 from three. The Panthers outscored Davis 20-11 in the second quarter, thanks to a last-second three by Nate Blauman before the half.
Wenatchee led 33-18 at the half. Davis was averaging 70 points per game, so to hold them under 20 at the half was something else.
“Hats off the kids. They competed really hard. They played their butts off every single possession. They were locked in and it showed tonight,” Williams said.
Davis senior guard Earl Lee III scored 27 last time against Wenatchee. Sophomore Camden Loidhamer tried to guard him at first but Lee was too quick. Blauman tried his luck guarding him and faired better.
“Honestly, I’ve never had that much of a probably guarding someone one on one. I can usually hold them. It’s really hard to guard him because I have to respect him as a shooter and play up. He can also drive too, so I have to play back. Our guys did a good job helping out. He’s a great player. It’s been a privilege playing against them,” Blauman said about guard Lee.
Wenatchee expanded the lead in the third to 20 points, but Lee started to heat up. The Panthers led 46-31 after three quarters. Panther junior guard Garrett Long, who has been a scoring tear, was hounded all night long by junior Jose Reyes, but Long got the better.
Long had 23 points and 6 rebounds on the night. He also finished one point short of 1,000 for his career, which is quite a milestone, which he will undoubtedly eclipse next game.
Wenatchee held on in the final quarter for the 60-41 win. Blauman finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Camden Loidhamer had 8 points. Lee had 18 for the Pirates.
The old adage is that is hard to beat a team three times.
“That can go both ways, but I think, in this case, that was true more than ever. I don’t think they saw even close to as good as we can play the first two times. It’s great that the one that counted, we showed up and were ready to go,” Williams said.
Williams said they did not change anything for the game, just stuck with the changes they’ve made in the last month, controlling the pace and playing their style and speed.
Blauman felt like the difference was they were not intimidated.
“We came out with confidence. We were ready to go on both ends. We watched a lot of film on them. We recognized their tendencies and got after it right off the bat. They got down quick and we put the pedal to the metal,” Blauman said.
In the District Championship game, West Valley beat Eastmont 73-65 on Thursday night. That means Wenatchee plays at Eastmont on Saturday for the Big 9’s second berth to State.
Williams said the game is going to be intense, high stakes. He expects it to be rowdy. Blauman said they thought about this very scenario during the week.
“We went through the rankings and tried to figure out the standings and how we could match up with them on Saturday. It’s the game to go to State. It’s pretty amazing being a senior with one last game against them. I can’t imagine the intensity on Saturday and what that will be like,” Blauman said. “I’m hyped for it and excited for our guys. It will be one heck of a game to watch.”