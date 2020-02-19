WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panther boys’ basketball team beat Moses Lake for the second time in a row on Tuesday, 72-52. The Panthers and Chiefs also played last Friday, a much closer 77-68 win for Wenatchee.
Panther Head Coach Travis Williams said the biggest difference for the Panthers on Tuesday was playing at home. He feels Moses Lake is a tough place to play with crowd and band. Plus, it was senior night last Friday which feeds into the energy.
“They really came out with a ton of energy and I thought they played really well. They made us work for the win. That’s what we play for all year, getting as many home games as we can come tournament time,” Williams said. “I firmly believe it is an advantage to play at home. You’re in a familiar setting with your fans behind you. They have to travel. They don’t come out with as much energy as their home floor. It’s a huge advantage to have those home games.”
Wenatchee secured the home games by finishing third in conference. The Panthers, the third seed, played Moses Lake, the sixth seed, on Tuesday in a Big 9 play-in game.
It was close in the first quarter and seemed to be a repeat of last Friday, but the Panthers exploded in the second quarter outscoring the Chiefs 20-8. Wenatchee led 37-22 at the half.
In the third quarter, Wenatchee expanded the lead to as much as 29 points, but credit Moses Lake for not giving up. They fought back with some timely threes to trim the margin by the end of the quarter, 60-39.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers kept the pressure on to win by 20 points, 72-52, thus eliminating the Chiefs. Junior Guard Garrett Long kept up his fine play with 26 points. He scored 44 against Moses Lake last Friday, the second-most in school history.
“He’s played his two best games. He’s playing well defensively. He’s finding his spots on the floor and finding high percentage shots. He’s doing a great job of finding open guys when he draws two defenders,” Williams said of Long. “He’s just doing a great job of leading our team in all those aspects. He’s getting to his spots but he’s also finding open guys. That’s making a huge difference.”
Long’s running mate, senior Nate Blauman, had 11 points and six assists. Williams said both did a great job of finding their open teammates.
“Garrett is drawing a lot of attention. We’ve talked about finding other guys because he is drawing double teams throughout the game. Nate is a really good passer in transition. You saw that a handful of times last night. He sees the floor well and makes passes not a lot of guys can make,” Williams said.
Sophomore Camden Loidhamer was the recipient of many of those nice passes as he tallied 17 points on the night. Junior Joe Dorey only had three points but came up big drawing two charges against the Chiefs and two near “charges.”
Williams said the most selfless play in basketball is taking a charge.
“That sums up Joe. He’s such a selfless guy. He’s willing to do whatever it takes on the floor to help the team win,” Williams said. “He doesn’t care about stats. He just wants to go out and play his role and do what he can to help out the team. A lot of times that is taking charges. Those were two really big charges. He could have got two more that could have gone either way.”
Senior Logan Bailey tallied 9 points, 6 rebounds, and two blocks. Williams said Bailey is playing his role well.
“He has some length and athleticism where he can make some big plays defensively. He’s a good shooter who can knock down some shots. He’s hit some big shots for us over the past few weeks,” he said of Bailey.
Senior center Chase Loidhamer has missed the past two games with a twisted ankle. Williams said the plan is he will be ready to go for Davis on Thursday.
‘Business as usual’
“We were hoping to get through the last couple of games without him. We were fortunate to do that. We bought him a couple extra days to rehab and get ready. The plan is to get him to practice and move to the game, business as usual,” Williams said of Chase Loidhamer.
Next up for the Panthers is District game at home against Davis, which beat Sunnyside 80-69 on Tuesday in the other Big 9 play-on game. Wenatchee lost both games to Davis this season, 72-53 at Davis on Dec. 20 and 69-60 at Wenatchee on Jan. 25.
On Jan. 25, the Panthers were playing without Chase Loidhamer, who was on a football recruiting trip. Davis features two of the top scoring guards in the conference, junior Jose Reyes (21.4) and senior Earl Lee III (19.3).
“They have a lot of talent offensively with Reyes and Lee. They can get you 30 points in a given game. They have guys that can fill in. They are threats to get 15 points. They are a tough team to key in on because they are so offensively talented,” Williams said.
The key for the Panthers, Williams said, is to take their time and be patient and not give them tons of opportunities to get out in transition and get a bunch of layups like the two times they have played them.
A big part is taking care of the ball and not throwing it away in situations that lead to transition opportunities for them, he said.
“They really try to jump the passing lanes in their half-court defense. If we’re throwing soft floater passes, they are going to pick them off. They are athletic so they can get in the passing lanes and get tipped balls,” Williams said. “When that happens, we’re not going to catch them nine-times-out-of-ten going the other way. It comes down to taking care of the ball. I don’t think we’ve done a good job either time we played them and not give them freebies.”
In conference, Wenatchee has averaged 60.2 points per game on offense, giving 54.6 on defense. Davis has averaged 69.8 points per game on offense and 71.3 points on defense.
In the later part of the season, Wenatchee has turned the ball over very little, which has been key to their success. Williams said it is just a basic part of basketball as it allows your team to run more offense and forces the other team to defend and work harder.
“The longer we force teams to play defense, our chances increase to get a great shot,” he said. “Any team can play really good defense for 10 seconds. It’s those teams that are willing to be patient enough to run through their offense and get their looks after that 10-second mark, that is where things open up and defenses break down.”
If the Panthers can do that, they are going to have success, he said.
“The first pass into our offense gets tipped, then they are down at their end. Or if we take a quick three and they have the long rebound and they are running to the other end. That is feeding into their strength. If we can limit those things, we’re going to have a lot of success,” Williams said.
Wenatchee hosts Davis at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday to play at either Eastmont or West Valley for the second Big 9 berth to State. The season is over for the loser. Eastmont plays at West Valley on Thursday in the Big 9 District Championship.