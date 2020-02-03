WENATCHEE — It was actually the third game between the two teams this season when Eastmont played at Wenatchee last Saturday. The Panthers won the first game, 60-45 at a tournament in Idaho on Dec. 28, which did not count against the league standings.
Eastmont won 56-51 at the Town Toyota Center on Jan. 10 in a game that did count in the league standings. Since then, the Wildcats have played well enough to secure the number two spot in the Big 9 at 7-2 behind West Valley, which is 9-0.
The Panthers were 4-4 coming into the game, badly needing a win to keep the chances of a home game in the first round of the district playoffs. The top two seeds have byes in the first round of districts. In the first round, the five seed plays at the four seed, while the six seed plays at the three seed.
Wenatchee came out blazing to a 6-0 lead, which caused Eastmont to call a quick timeout. The two teams played fairly even after that as the Panthers led 16-14 in the first quarter. The second quarter, Eastmont senior Trey Haberlock and Isaac Wellborn started heating up.
Eastmont was just 3-for-15 shooting threes in the first half, struggling against the Wenatchee zone defense.
“It was out of their character against us. They have never played a zone against us. They caught us a little bit off guard,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez. “We did adjust, but we weren’t as successful as I thought we should have been. We have not practiced a lot against zones. Needless to say, we’ll be more prepared or better prepared for it in the future.”
Wenatchee got a big momentum boost just before the halftime buzzer as senior guard Nathan Blauman hit a fall-away three-pointer to give the Panthers a 29-26 halftime lead.
Panther head coach Travis Williams said it was a big momentum swing heading into the locker room. It was basically foul free first half as both teams only shot two free throws each.
The third quarter Eastmont starting heating up from around the arc, while Wenatchee was content to pound the ball inside. Wellborn hit three, threes while Haberlock had two.
“The first half I thought we had quite a few open three-point shots. We just were unable to convert on those early in the game. The second half we were more successful. We did end up in double digits with our three-point shooting,” Juarez said.
Wenatchee received another big boost at the end of the third quarter when senior Logan Bailey hit a three at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 44-40 lead.
An odd stat heading into the fourth period, Wenatchee had no team fouls, while Eastmont had six. This would factor in down the stretch as the Panthers went to the line 13 times, compared to three for Eastmont.
Panther junior guard Garrett Long pressed the action in the second half, scoring 14-of-his-20 points. Long also had seven steals. Blauman added 15 as the Panthers outscored Eastmont 14-11 in the final frame to win 60-51.
“It was a very hard-fought, intense game. With about four minutes to go, it was tied at 46-46. Unfortunately, we had a few miscues that Wenatchee capitalized on, which gave them a lead late in the game,” Juarez said. “It was a microcosm of the game. It was a well-played, hard-fought game.”
Also for the Panthers, Bailey had 11, senior Chase Loidhamer had 8, sophomore Camden Loidhamer had 6. Isaac Wellborn led Eastmont with 18 points. Haberlock had 17.
Wenatchee improved to 5-4 in the Big 9 and 9-8 overall. The Panthers are tied with Davis for third place, but the Pirates have the tiebreaker having beaten Wenatchee twice. Eastmont falls to 7-3 in the Big 9 and 11-6 overall.
The Wildcats have two games remaining against Davis and Sunnyside, with still a great chance to grab the second seed into Districts.
“We have to go out with the intent we have to take both those games, Friday against Davis and the following Tuesday at Sunnyside,” Juarez said. “We do control our own destiny for the most part. I haven’t worked out all the scenarios, but we are at least two games ahead in the win column but Davis and Wenatchee have three games left where we only have two.”
Wenatchee plays at Eisenhower (1-8, 2-15) on Friday.