EAST WENATCHEE — In the long history of the rivalry between Eastmont and Wenatchee, the two boys’ basketball teams have never played with a State berth on the line. Mainly this is because Eastmont was a 3A school for so long.
Now the time has come where these two teams will meet on Saturday at Eastmont High School with a trip to State awarded to the winner. The season will be over for the loser.
Interestingly, the two teams have already played three times this season. At a tournament in Clarkston on Dec. 28, the Panthers won 60-45. Eastmont won 56-51 on Jan. 10 at the Town Toyota Center. Wenatchee won 60-51 on Feb. 1 at Wenatchee High School.
“It happened a few years ago, but it is pretty unusual to play a team four times unless you meet in the state tournament,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams. “The more you play a team, the more familiarity you get. It’s a rival and it comes down to just execution more than anything. You have to get it across to the guys you have to execute. It’s the team that executes their stuff better on both sides of the ball is the team that comes out on top.”
Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez was not at the first game between the two teams.
“You just don’t know about rivalry games, but we are looking forward to playing this game,” Juarez said. “It will be nice to have a home game against Wenatchee. We played in the Town Toyota Center for our ‘home’ game. We’re looking forward to hosting them. We’re hoping for a packed house. We’ll see what Saturday brings.”
Wenatchee finished in third place in the Big 9 at 7-5. On Tuesday, they beat Moses Lake 72-52 in the Big 9 District Play-In game. On Thursday, they defeated Davis 60-41 in the first round of Districts. The Pirates had beaten Wenatchee twice in the regular season.
Eastmont finished in second in the Big 9 at 9-3. On Thursday, the Wildcats played in the District Championship game at West Valley, losing a close game 73-65. Juarez said his team is doing well after the emotional loss.
“We played well on Thursday. West Valley is so tall, but we actually out-rebounded them. We took more shots. We had fewer turnovers. We played an excellent game. We just came out on the short end of the stick,” Juarez said. “I think they feel like we are beginning to play some of our better basketball. They feel really good going into the game. They feel pretty confident considering how they are playing.”
Juarez said this is the point in the season where they are ready for the next game.
“They are looking forward to Saturday night. I don’t know what the full impact will be. There is a lot of emotion,” Juarez said. “It’s always difficult to come off a game where you expend a lot of emotion, but I know we are ready to play again. It doesn’t take a lot of motivation to play your crosstown rival either.”
The Wildcats averaged 70 points per game on offense and gave up 64 points per game on defense in conference. The Panthers averaged 60 points per game and gave up 55 points per game in conference play.
Williams said Eastmont is a lot like Davis in that they like to run and shoot threes.
“There is a lot of similarities there. They might have one or two more guys that are serious scoring threats than Davis. They are very similar in the style they play. They have three or four guys that can go out and get 20-to-30 points,” Williams said.
The key to beating Davis on Thursday was limiting their transition game. Williams said that will be focus against Eastmont as well.
“It starts with taking care of the ball. Looking back at our stats, the team with the fewest turnovers has been the team that has won in our previous three games. The two games we won, we had fewer turnovers than them, and the game we lost, we have more turnovers than them,” Williams said. “There is a definite correlation there. It’s going to be key to take care of the ball.”
Senior wing Isaac Wellborn leads the Wildcats averaging 20 points per game. Junior guard Garrett Long averages 22 points per game for the Panthers.
Certainly when rivals play there is a lot of emotion. Both coaches say they need to keep the emotions in check and execute Saturday night.
“We have to make sure to keep our emotions in check and make sure we’re concentrating on executing our offense properly. Don’t get too high or too low but just keep an even keel,” Juarez said. “We do know each other. It will be interesting to see what new wrinkles everybody brings to the table in this game. We’ll have a few and they’ll have a few too.”
Williams is expecting an exciting atmosphere at Eastmont on Saturday night.
“I expect it to be one of the better atmospheres we’ve had since I’ve been here. It shouldn’t be hard to come out with energy. I think the team that can settle themselves down and executes the best is going to have the best shot to win,” Williams said.
Wenatchee plays at Eastmont at 6 p.m. on Saturday.