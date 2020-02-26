WENATCHEE — Capping off a stellar junior campaign, Wenatchee junior guard Garrett Long was named Co-Player of the Year in the Big 9 along with West Valley forward Logan Kinloch.
Long averaged 20 points per game during the season in helping the Panthers to a third-place finish. He also topped the 1,000 point plateau for his career and had a career-high 44 points at Moses Lake in the last game of the regular season.
“I think it’s pretty awesome. The kid puts in an unbelievable amount of time bettering his game, whether in the gym putting shots up or in the weight room trying to get stronger. The amount of time he has committed to making himself better is really like nothing I’ve seen from a high school kid,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams. “It’s pretty cool to see him get rewarded for the effort and the work he’s put in, especially since I felt he was deserving of the award last year.”
Last year, Long was the best player on a Panther team that won the Big 9, but he was not named Player of the Year, much to the chagrin of Williams.
“The team that wins the conference should have players recognized. We didn’t win any of the top awards last year and we were the conference champs,” Williams said. “It’s just funny how it works. It’s not a perfect system. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s nice to see him get recognition for the hard work he puts in.”
Williams said it makes perfect sense he would share the award with Kinloch, the best player on the league champion West Valley. No Panthers were named first or second team.
Seniors Chase Loidhamer and Nathan Blauman were named honorable mention. Loidhammer was named to the all-defensive team. Last year, Blauman was on the second team and the all-defensive team.
“I think Nate is deserving of more recognition than that. I feel bad he didn’t get it. What I shared with the guys, if you don’t win the conference, you tend to lose those votes that maybe you got the year before when we were conference champs,” Williams said. “We were slighted last year, but we still got a first-teamer and two-second teamers. It’s just one of those things when you go from first to third, it’s not realistic to expect the same results.”
Eastmont senior Isaac Wellborn was named first team. Wildcat senior Trey Haberlock was named to the second team. Seniors Oscar Cavillo and Evan Smith were honorable mention. Cavillo was on the all-defensive team.
“I feel good. It’s their senior year and they are getting notoriety and recognition. Generally, if your team does well, your team gets recognition. I’m glad for that,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez.
For the girls, Wenatchee senior Emily Redman was named second team. Sophomore Kristina Blauman was honorable mention. Wenatchee Head Girls Basketball Coach Pat Loftus said Redman has been one of their top players for two years.
She was second in scoring, first in rebounds, first in deflections and second in steals.
“She is one that does a little bit of everything. She’s a good defender. She really worked on her shot over the summer and was 34 percent from three. She improved her outside shooting to add to her great defense,” Loftus said.
Blauman led the Panthers in scoring. Loftus said to be named honorable mention as a sophomore is a good trajectory for her.
“She had some really big games. She was contributing even without a lot of scoring. She was one of our top rebounders,” Loftus said of Kristina Blauman. “We’re looking forward to her progression into the summer and next year.”
Redman was named honorable mention all defense along with senior Kristen Sanford. Senior Olivia Ramirez was on the all-sportsmanship team.
“Kristen was right behind Emily in steals and rebounding. Third on the team in deflections. When we would match up, we would put her on the best ball handler or deny full court. She was our best on-ball defender,” Loftus said. “Olivia does everything. She was a captain two years in a row. She is the one I always point to when you talk about playing like a Panther, how you work hard in practice, how do you show commitment. She really held our team together.”
For Eastmont, junior Jayden Brown was named second team. Senior Lexi Heimbigner was named to honorable mention all defense. Senior Isabella Renteria was on the all sportsmanship team.