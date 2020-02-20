YAKIMA — The most direct route to State stared the Eastmont boys basketball team directly in the eye when they faced their league juggernaut, the West Valley Rams, for the District championship on Thursday night.
Last month, the Wildcats lost a tough one to the Rams but when the Wildcats have a productive and steady offense and get stops, they can hang with anyone. Thursday night they proved it. Though they came up short, in the end, they were usually only a couple of buckets away and fought every possession. But the Rams shot well from the free-throw line and took the District Championship 73-65.
“We had our opportunity and we played extremely well,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez. “Our kids played well enough to win.”
The first quarter began with a lot of back-and-forths. Eastmont either held a narrow lead or the game was tied. Both sides struggled to hit from the field and either got points in the paint or, in West Valley’s case, from the free-throw line.
After five minutes, West Valley finally took the lead when James Matheny got a bucket in the post 10-8. Eastmont’s Cael Flanagan, who would provide an essential eight points this quarter for the Wildcats, broke the seal off the rim when he hit a mid-range jumper to get within two 12-10.
But the Wildcats took back the lead after an impressive sequence kicked off by Trey Haberlock who sunk a deep three and after the Wildcats forced a turnover, Isaac Welborn collected an offensive rebound and put it back for the lead 15-14.
The Rams took it right back and built a small lead when they ended the quarter on a 5-0 run 19-15.
West Valley quickly built the lead to six when they hit a couple of free-throws 21-15 but Wellborn put a stop to it when he scored the next seven points for the Wildcats culminating in a deep three to bring the game within one 23-22.
The Rams responded with a three of their own but Evan Smith brought the momentum right back to the Wildcats when he too sunk a three on the very next play to be within one point 26-25. A few plays later, after Blake Silliman stole the ball for Eastmont, Smith earned another three-point-play, only this time the old fashioned way to tie the game over halfway through the quarter 28-28.
But fouling and free-throws were a blight for Eastmont. They had to bench a few key players, who were already in foul trouble, to save them for the last half. When all was said and done, West Valley would attempt 31 free-throws and hit 24. Compare that to Eastmont, who were given eight chances and sunk six. An incredibly lopsided statistic. And that helped the Rams lead into halftime 36-32.
Eastmont came out of the locker room a little cold and the Rams took advantage. They went on a 7-3 run. Trey Haberlock responded by knocking down a bucket that would kick start a 10-2 run for the Wildcats. Eight of those points came from an incredible effort by Wellborn who pocketed a steal for a coast-to-coast bucket and sunk two back-to-back threes to finally tie the game for Eastmont 45-45.
But suddenly, seeming out of nowhere, a technical foul was called on Eastmont. This dampened Eastmonts momentum and the Rams slowly went to work sinking free-throws and getting points from their big men in the paint. West Valley regained their lead by the end of the quarter 55-51.
The final quarter was a valiant effort but the whistles kept chirping and the Rams free-throws kept dropping. Even Wellborn’s 19 second-half points weren’t enough. A few key undesirable turnovers, 12 on the night, also didn’t help. But none of these, however, held the game out of reach. The Wildcats were always right there against an impressive opponent.
“Isaac was excellent tonight,” said Juarez.
Wellborn led Eastmont with 30 points. West Valley’s Logan Kinloch finished with 24. Eastmont’s record is 13-7 overall and West Valley is 19-2.
“We have another opportunity on Saturday and we look forward to it,” said Juarez.
Eastmont will play Wenatchee at home for a loser-out shot at State Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.