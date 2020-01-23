EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcat boys’ wrestling team finished off their home schedule in fine style with a dominating 45-28 win over Eisenhower on Thursday. It was the final home match for seniors Adrian Vivanco, German Jimenez, and Jayston Smith.
“It’s nice to end with a win. All three of our seniors did a great job. They all ended their seasons at home with a win. That was great. They all had big wins tonight,” said Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann
Jayston Smith led off the match with a first-round pin of Jacob Urquhart at 220. Junior Sean Eli-Dye had a tough match with junior Benji Rosiles, but Eli-Dye prevailed with a 9-4 decision.
Freshman Rudy Vivanco had to work into the second round but was able to pin senior Ivan Flores at 113. Sophomore Nathan Chang returned to the home mat with a solid performance against freshman Johnny Barragan. Chang had to work for it but was able to get the pin the second round.
“He missed a little over three weeks. I expected him to a little more out of shape, but he did well with conditioning. That is way different than wrestling shape,” Erdmann said of Change. “He’s done a good job. He had some tough matches in Ellensburg against a couple of state vets. He beat a guy who was fourth in state. He’s now ranked eighth in state.”
At 132, German Jimenez worked an escape in the finals seconds to beat senior Pascual Mendoza 5-4. Sophomore Tommy Krawczyk also worked an escape in the final minute to beat Junior Gabriel Jaime 5-4 at 138.
State vet Adrian Vivanco worked into the second but ultimately was able to pin junior Kenny Littler at 145. At 160, sophomore Dominic Webb scored a first-round pin of junior Jacob Surtain.
“I haven’t seen any of their matches but I think this is the first time they’ve had a full lineup. Ike came ready to wrestle and they wrestled tough. Our kids wrestled well all the way through. It was great to have a good match,” Erdmann said. “The younger kids wrestled well. They stepped up.”
Eastmont was without Damian Vivanco at 152, Skyler Dawe at 182 and Max Prazer at 195. Erdmann said Prazer injured his knee at Ellensburg.
“His MRI looked good so he’ll be back, hopefully, this weekend. We didn’t wrestle him tonight just to be safe. He’ll back to wrestle against Wenatchee. We’re trying to decide to wrestle him at Prosser,” he said of Prazer.
Eastmont improved to 3-2 in the Big 9, while Ike fell to 1-4. Wenatchee is also 3-2. Both are behind Sunnyside (6-0) and Moses Lake (5-1). Eastmont wrestles at the Rumble in the Valley at Prosser this weekend. Next Thursday, they wrestle at Wenatchee with third place on the line.
“That will be a tough dual versus Wenatchee. Hopefully, everybody will be tough. I don’t know if we can beat them. It will be really tough, even with our full lineup. They are really tough this year,” Erdmann said. “It’s going to come down to a couple of key matches. It will come down to a little jockeying around to see who wrestles who in the lineup. It’s going to be a tough match.”