WENATCHEE — The resumption of high school sports in Washington may or may not happen but that has not stopped the Big 9 athletic directors from planning should spring sports be allowed to continue.
Over the past couple weeks, the athletic directors met via remote conferencing to try and piece together what the season and playoffs might look like should athletics continue starting April 24.
“Nothing is going to change until we reach that deadline of April 24 and what Gov. Inslee is going to do. Everybody from the WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) down to each school, do we get the green light to come back and start activities?,” said Eastmont AD Russ Waterman
The schedule is abbreviated so ADs wanted to make it so everybody got a chance to play everyone else, said Wenatchee AD Jim Beeson.
If this does come to fruition, the WIAA has said that each league or district is responsible for determining how they are going to get their teams on the state bracket. Beeson said the No. 1 priority was to make it fair and equitable.
“No. 2 was trying make to where our game times and days we chose to play our games were scheduled so we would miss as little school as possible. We are going to turn around and go back to school, but we don’t want to pull kids out for athletic events,” Beeson said. “It goes against everything we should be trying to do. That’s why you’ll see on the schedules there are a lot of Saturday games.”
Beeson said there were numerous things to consider when revising the schedule, such not having a track meet and soccer game at the same location at the same time. Another factor is how the playoffs will work.
Softball does not have regional playoffs so all teams play each other once and then a district tournament is held to decide seeds to state. Baseball does have regionals, so that meant it had to be done a week earlier, which is a tighter constraint since they can’t play a district tournament.
Baseball teams will play each other once, then the top two teams will advance to regionals. Some tiebreaker days were set aside if two teams are tied.
“We you put seven people together and start looking at things, one person does it, then six other people pick it apart. Then put it back together again. It was actually a pretty smooth process,” Beeson said.
Golf and track were easy, he said. Golf just has three PODs or league tournaments, then they go to districts. Track will have three league meets on Saturday.
The other sports were planned out over the course of two meetings.
“The schedules were made so we had an opportunity to look at them and tweak them before we met. We got together. Hopefully it’s not a complete waste of our time. I have a feeling it will be. We don’t know that yet. Hopefully it comes to fruition and we use those schedules that we made,” Beeson said.
Beeson said they wanted to be the leader to have their schedules out there to show they are ready.
“We want to give people hope. This is what we’re going to do if we start. The trick is making sure we’re not scheduling everything because of the officials,” Beeson said. “With baseball and softball with umpires, we made sure to schedule one team at home and other away so we’re not constantly conflicting some of those umpires, so we’re not pulling them all at one time.”
Beeson said a lot things went into making it work out right. They won’t know until the season begins if they did it right or not.
The soonest the kids could come back to practice would be Saturday, April 25. The WIAA is requiring 10 days of practice before games, but they have allowed schools to have two practices per day. There would be a morning conditioning practice before school and a regular practice after school.
The WIAA has said schools can practice seven days a week, so if the board approves, Beeson said they could practice on Sunday as well. Then, they would have 10 days of practice leading up to the first games on May 2.
“At this point and time, we’re planning on doing that. They aren’t going to relax the 10-day practice rule because we’ve been off for six weeks. Hopefully the kids are doing stuff. The coaches have been sending stuff out to the kids,” Beeson said.
Should sports resume, every game will be important in the truncated schedule.
“Every game is going to matter. That is the reality of it. If it comes to fruition and we are playing those schedules, there is not going to be a game that doesn’t matter. You’re going to have to play every game because you don’t get any mulligans with the schedule,” Beeson said.