YAKIMA — It came down to this. With the threat of their season-ending and a real shot at the post-season, the Wenatchee girls basketball team faced the West Valley Rams in a loser-out District play-in matchup on Tuesday.
Last week the Rams narrowly beat the Panthers by three which made both sides well aware that no outcome was certain. The game and a District spot were up for grabs. Anyone could take it. But, unfortunately, the Panthers’ season came to an end when the Rams took the win 68-53.
“We came out shooting the ball well,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus. “And our effort was consistent throughout the night.”
The first half was a close contest. Wenatchee and West Valley were both efficient offensively. The Rams only outscored the Panthers by one the first quarter and only slightly stretched the lead in the second. West Valley led at halftime 29-24.
“We struggled a bit offensively in the second quarter but our defense was good,” said Loftus. “And then West Valley got hot in the third quarter hitting five three’s. That was difficult and we weren’t able to overcome it even though we got decent looks.”
After the half, the Rams unleashed from the field and seemed to hit almost anything they threw at the rim despite the Panther’s solid defense. The Rams scored 24 points to Wenatchee’s 14 during the third quarter and that essentially won them the game. The final quarter was a stalemate with 15 points apiece.
“I thought we did a lot of good things this season,” said Loftus. “Our record won’t show it but all but four games were within 14 points. We kept it close on a lot of games but couldn’t always get the win. The girls played hard.”
Kristina Blauman led Wenatchee with 13 points and Emily Redman added 12. Olivia Ramirez and Mady Peters finished with 10 and 9 respectively. West Valley’s Gillyan Landis scored 18 and Ariel Winslow added 17.
“I am really proud of our seniors and the work they did,” said Loftus. “They helped redefine our work ethic and that will continue to show through the younger girls over the next couple of years as we continue to get better.”
Wenatchee’s overall record this season was 5-16 and West Valley’s is 13-8.