WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panther girls’ basketball team won their fourth game in a row on Saturday with a 48-42 win over Eisenhower. With the win, Wenatchee improved to 2-2 in the Big 9 and 4-8 overall. They are currently tied for third place with West Valley and Davis.
Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus said winning four in a row sure feels good.
“I give these girls a ton of credit. There is no quit. They keep working hard. Now we’re on our way and where we want to be,” Loftus said.
Wenatchee jumped out to a big early lead against Eisenhower, 16-4 in the first quarter. However, the scrappy defense of the Cadets kept them in the game as they were able to cut the deficit to four by halftime, 21-17.
Eisenhower kept the pressure on Wenatchee in the third quarter as they were able to take the lead, outscoring the Panthers 15-5 in the frame. The Cadets led 32-26 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the shots start falling for Wenatchee as they hit back-to-back-back threes by Mady Peters, Emily Redman, and Miss Bennett.
“Our girls can shoot. When you’re having days like this and the ball is not going, you have to make up with rebounding, getting to loose balls and playing tough defense. You have to create that energy until it comes around for you,” Loftus said. “Fortunately, it came around for us in time.”
The Panthers outscored Ike 22-10 in the final quarter to grab the 48-42 victory. Senior Mady Peters led Wenatchee with 17 points, including going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. Olivia Ramirez, Redman and Bennett each had seven points.
Sophomore Kiana Yeski had 14 points for Ike. Senior Jessica Valentinez also had 14 for the Cadets.
“They really gutted this one out. We did not shoot the ball well. We had a real slow second and third quarters. We did enough, especially with our rebounding, to keep us in it. Then, we started knocking down some shots in the fourth quarter,” Loftus said. “I’m really proud of them. That was a gutsy win.”
Loftus said the girls deserve a lot of credit. They kept the game close in the third quarter with the rebounding. When they were finally able to hit some shots in the fourth quarter, that brought the energy up.
Next up for Wenatchee, a game Friday at West Valley. The Rams are 2-2 in the Big 9, 5-7 overall.