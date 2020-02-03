WENATCHEE — Wenatchee was looking for their third conference win of the season, while Eastmont was seeking their first conference win when the two teams met Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
Of course, you can throw all that out when rivals meet. It was a packed house Saturday night as Eastmont took an early lead, 6-5 in the first quarter. While both teams were playing stellar defense, neither was able to muster much offense.
“I was truly proud of the girls for how hard they worked. I thought defensively, we did an awesome job. I think we kept a lot of pressure on them. Our Achilles heel all year long was having shots but not knocking them down,” said Eastmont Head Coach Ron Stone. “Two made shots would have been a difference-maker between winning and losing.”
The Panthers could not make up any ground in the second quarter as the Wildcats went to the locker room at halftime with a 14-13 lead. Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus felt his girls came out slow due to an intense game the night before.
“We had a pretty intense game against Sunnyside the night before so our legs were a little slow to start. Once the girls started to get going, I thought our defense was pretty good,” Loftus said.
Wenatchee picked up the offense in the third quarter. There was a crucial five-point swing for the Panthers when sophomore Kristina Blauman hit a three, then Wenatchee stole the ball and senior Emily Redman hit a short jumper.
The Panthers outscored the Wildcats 10-5 in the third quarter, taking a 23-19 lead.
“All year long, the defense has been very good. We thought we had the opportunity to put some ball pressure on them and get some steals. We missed a couple of layups. The bottom line is, you can have the greatest defense in the world, but you still have to find a way to score and hit shots,” Stone said. “There were no poor shots. They were good looks. We just did not knock them down.”
Wenatchee was able to get to the free-throw line a lot in the second half. The Panthers were 8-for-19 in the second half with Blauman and senior Kristen Sanford getting to the line several times.
Both teams scored 14 points in the final quarter as Wenatchee won 36-32.
“We hit some pretty big free throws, Kristen and Kristina hit some big free throws for us. We had some pretty good execution and some things we need to work on, end of the game situations. I thought girls fought hard and had good intensity throughout, except for the first four minutes,” Loftus said.
Blauman had 9 points for Wenatchee. Sanford chipped in 5 points and 8 rebounds. Junior Jayden Brown and senior Maya Phillips each had 8 points for Eastmont. Junior Megan Chandler and sophomore Annelise Bauman each had 6 points.
Stone said his girls played some inspired ball.
“Since it is Wenatchee and there is a little incentive for the girls. Playing in front of a decent crowd there and the band was awesome. Obviously the seniors wanted to go out with the win. The underclassman wanted to help them get the win,” Stone said. “This year, it’s not for a lack of working hard. We have all year long. That is just the way it goes. If we hit some shots, it’s a different story.”
Wenatchee improved to 3-6 in the Big 9, tied with Eisenhower for fifth place. The Panthers are 5-12 overall. Eastmont fell to 0-10 in the Big 9 and 2-15 overall. The Wildcats have two games remaining against Davis (4-5, 6-11) and Sunnyside (7-3, 11-6).
“We want to play well and continue to work hard during practice. We want to try to win. We play our last home game Friday night. It will be senior night. There is always some emotions in that. We play Davis, which is a winnable game. Our goal is to try to end the year on a good note and have momentum into next year and summer,” Stone said.
Wenatchee has three games remaining, starting with a crucial game at Eisenhower (3-6, 5-11) on Friday. The Panthers beat Ike 48-42 on Jan. 11 in Wenatchee.
“It was a close game. We’ve been playing really good, but they’ve had some good games in this stretch. They have three girls that can score. They play pretty well from the perimeter in transition. A couple of girls are pretty effective in the half-court against the zone,” Loftus said of Eisenhower. “It’s going to be execution in our zone if we go that route. Then, limiting penetration and transition if we play man.”
Wenatchee senior forward Whitny Crawley is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Loftus said.