WENATCHEE – The Wenatchee Panthers scored pins in three of their four matches Wednesday night, and for the most part dominated, but ultimately their lack of numbers cost them as Eastmont benefitted from seven forfeits and won 48-30 on Senior Night.
“It’s just one of those things,” Wenatchee girls coach Joe Cordes said after the duel. “It’s unfortunate, they have a huge team, but we have a lot of quality girls that are tough to beat.”
One of them being Isabella Andreini – who finished fourth at state last year at (130). Andreini closed out the duel for the girls and put on a show, scoring two fireman’s carry takedowns against Eastmont’s Shelby Tuggle. Andreini commanded the match and scored the pin in the second period.
Kelsey Ibarra, the Panthers other state wrestler from last season – who placed sixth at (110) – looked good in her match as well. After initially battling for wrist control, she was able to score a takedown against Daniela Hernandez and run out the first period ahead 2-0. After winning the toss, Wenatchee chose to start the second period. Ibarra was able to chop Hernandez’s elbow off the whistle and flip her over to score the pin.
“I thought (Kelsey and Bella) wrestled great,” Cordes said. “It’s the end of the season so that is what I expected from them. There are a couple of things to clean up but a win is a win, and that is what you want at the end of the day.”
After Ibarra, senior McKayla Cook hit the mat (130) against Sheila Carenas, which was ultimately the best match of the evening. Both girls fought back-and-forth in the first period and scored take-downs. Cook then took the lead in the second period after choosing down and scoring a reversal. But as Cook was looking for the pin, she lost position for a moment and Carenas seized it, completing the reversal and scoring the pin seconds later.
“She just got caught,” Cordes said. “It’s unfortunate with it being Senior Night and her last match at home, but hopefully that will just fuel her more in the postseason. She’ll look back on tonight (frustrated), you just have to keep wrestling.”
Aurora Carranza opened the duel for Wenatchee (190) and scored an opening pin over Elena Moore in the second period.
Neither girl could get a takedown in the first, but after winning the toss, Carranza chose the top and was able to wear Moore down before flipping her to close out the match.
“Before the girls went out there I told them that we might not have as many girls but I want to get as many pins as we can and shut them out in our matches,” Cordes said. “We just wanted to dominate whoever we can.”
And for the most part, Wenatchee did.
Now with the regular season complete, it’s onto districts next weekend. Wrestlers have until next Thursday to select their weight classes. So, there should be a little research going on over the next week as Cordes and the girls strategize.
Wenatchee is hosting districts this year, which get started at 5 p.m., next Friday and will continue into Saturday.