WENATCHEE — It was the final match of the regular season for both Eastmont and Wenatchee Thursday night. Both teams were 3-2 in league, tied for third place. To the winner, third place in the Big 9 behind Sunnyside (6-0) and Moses Lake (5-1).
Both teams were missing some key wrestlers. Wenatchee was missing Jason Briley at 160 and Alan Suan at 170, while Eastmont was missing Nathan Chang at 126, state vet Adrian Vivano at 145, Damian Vivanco at 152 and Skyler Dawe at 182.
Wenatchee prevailed 48-31, but it was a close match.
“It’s always better to be in the top half than the bottom half (of the league). That’s big. It’s always nice to beat your rival. It’s awful fun to wrestle against those guys. We had a good crowd,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Ed Valdez.
The match started off with Wenatchee’s Orlando Rodriguez earning a second-round pin over Luke Harrison. Harrison showed off some powerful legs, pushing off his back several times, but Rodriguez finally prevailed.
“We get Orlando back tonight. It’s nice to see him healthy again and us wrestling well. I have to commend the seniors. I told them if all of them won, we would win and they did. That’s big,” Valdez said.
The next match, Eastmont’s Max Prazer wrestled a savvy match to beat Jesus Segovia 5-2.
“Max had a close match at 195. That was his first time wrestling at 195. He’s been at 220 all year. He cut down to 195, so he’ll wrestle districts at 195,” said Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann.
At 220, Wenatchee Lucas Carranza had to work for it, but picked up the pin in the second round over Jayston Smith. At 285, Wenatchee’s Eli Oliveras was leading Wyatte Erdmann, when suddenly Erdmann turned Oliveras to his back for a second-round pin.
Eastmont’s Rudy Vivanco earned a major decision 11-1 over Wenatchee’s Kannon Sanders at 106. That gave Eastmont a 13-12 lead in the match. Then Wenatchee picked up forfeits at 113 and 120 to push the lead to 29-13.
Erdmann disagreed with Wenatchee using a girl, Kelsey Ibarra, to take the forfeit at 113.
“We didn’t wrestle a kid at 113. The thing for us, that girl wrestled at 113. We just don’t do that. We figure there is a girls league for a reason. We don’t wrestle girls. We could have turned around a wrestled a girl in there as well. We don’t do that. We don’t let our guys wrestle girls,” Erdmann said.
The next match at 126, Eastmont’s German Jimenez pinned Wenatchee’s Trento Miller in the third round to cut the lead to 24-19. At 132, Panther Oscar Martinez pinned his man in the first round to push the lead to 30-19.
At 138, Eastmont’s Jonathan Ruiz pinned Alex Olguin in the second round to cut the lead to 30-25. Next match at 145, Wenatchee’s Tyler Schuyleman pinned Kaiden Harris in the second round to give Wenatchee a 36-25 lead.
At 152, Panther Leo Gutzwiler picked up a second-round pin over Apollo Mora. That increased the lead to 42-25. At 160, Wildcat Dominic Webb pinned Ben Fluegge in the first round to cut the lead to 42-31.
The final match of the night, Wenatchee’s Evan Berdan pinned Joseph Busholz in the first round to make the final tally 48-31.
“When you put the guys in at 160 and 170 to replace Briley and Suan, you just hope for the best when you send them out there. They did a great job. We had veterans out like Leo, Lucas and some of those guys,” Valdez said.
Wenatchee improved to 4-2 in the Big 9, good enough for third place. The Wildcats fall to 3-3 and fourth place.
Erdmann expects to have most of his team ready for Districts, except Chang, who is out for the season with a dislocated elbow.
“He’s out for six weeks because he dislocated his elbow at Prosser. He had a great match. He wrestled the state champion to 7-6. That was a great match. Next match, he dislocated his elbow,” Erdmann said of Chang.
Dawe has been out with ringworm, but he’ll be ready. Adrian Vivanco will be ready. Damian Vivanco could have wrestled against Wenatchee, but Erdmann said he missed practice the day before so he didn’t let him wrestle.
Erdmann is hoping to get eight wrestlers through to Regionals and five or six wrestlers to state. Valdez believes they should have their full lineup back for Districts.
“The main goal is qualifying for Regionals. I think our Regional sets up really well for us. I think if you place in the top four in our league, then you have a 75-80 percent chance of moving on to the state tournament,” Valdez said. “The goal is to push guys into the semifinals and into the consolation semifinals and win some of those matches and qualify as many kids as we can. That is the goal. The team points will take care of themselves.”
The District 6 Tournament is Feb. 7-8 at Davis High School in Yakima.