FEDERAL WAY — The Wenatchee Panther boys’ swim and dive team had perhaps their best ever State 4A Swim Meet. The Panthers finished third as a team with the 200 Medley Relay leading the way.
The 200 Medley Relay team of senior Connor Elwyn, senior Christian Cutter, junior Andreas Broxson, and senior Ian Walsh won the race in meet record and state record time, 1:33.55.
“That was a lot of fun. It was an incredible experience for those boys to take down the meet and 4A record and win the event. It was one of those things they wanted to do as a group. To get that taken care of in the first event was pretty cool,” said Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn.
Leading up to the race, Elwyn said they had some tough decisions to make. They knew they could only go for it on one relay, either the 200 Medley or 400 Free. Elwyn said they knew Skyline would be faster in the medley relay.
“We didn’t know if we can hold them off if don’t put Ian Walsh in at freestyle,” Elwyn said. “Ben Grigsby is an awesome kid, just a sophomore, and had been in that spot most of the year. I just felt like we need Ian’s strength and experience as a senior to come in a close that down.”
Grigsby swam in the prelims while Walsh sat out the second relay so they could choose which relay to put him in. Elwyn said they ultimately decided to start the meet off the right way. It definitely paid off.
Panther senior diver Tristyn Geren was seventh. In the 200 Free Relay, Connor Elwyn broke his own school 200 Free record. The team of Walsh, Grigsby, Andreas Broxson, and senior Christian Cutter were fifth in the finals.
Walsh was eighth in the 50 Free and 100 Free.
“Pretty amazing day for him, being top eight in two events and be on the relay that breaks a state record,” Elwyn said of Walsh.
Broxson was 19th in the 100 Fly in a personal best time of 53.39. Connor Elwyn defended his state title in the 100 Back.
“He pulled away from the field in the first 25 yards. The 49.5 breaks the school record he set last year. Should get him an All American slot. Point-15 away from the automatic for that,” Elwyn said.
The 400 Free Relay team of Elwyn, Broxson, senior Cameron Wheeler, and senior Tage Madson was fifth. For the first time in school history, all the relays finished in the top five.
“That was one of the things. We thought we could get two higher, but the third one is a risk. We were better and deeper, so we rolled the dice. The two A-minus relays were awfully good. Last year, we were different with Ian, Andreas and Christian all doing three relays,” Elwyn said. “This year, we had lots more people involved. We were a deeper team.”
Wenatchee adapted swimmer, senior Danny George, was ninth in the 50 Free and 11th in the 50 Back. Elwyn said George’s 50 Free time was his best.
Eastmont
Eastmont junior standout Evan VanderSluis set a school record in the 200 IM with a time of 1:55.56. He finished ninth in the event.
“Evan set a school record that has been in place since 1997, by Zane DeWitt, who has just been inducted into our Hall of Fame. That record went down. He started at 2:00 and went down to 1:55, which is amazing. It was a phenomenal swim,” said Eastmont Head Coach Darcy Bruggman.
VanderSluis also swam in the 100 Breast. He broke another school record with a time of 55.84. He finished in fourth place behind three seniors. It should be his year next year.
“He ended up getting fourth, just a phenomenal swim. He reset the record four times in a month,” Bruggman said. “Evan was All American automatic in his breaststroke. He set that record and got All American automatic.”
Eastmont’s adapted swimmer, sophomore Josh Hernke, finished eighth in the 50 Free and ninth
“Josh did just a fabulous job. He is just grins and smiles. He had a great time,’ Bruggman said of Hernke.
The Wildcats finished 23rd as a team.
“Not too bad for us. We had a relay that dropped a second and a half. They moved from 22 to 20. We have a lot of kids who are not year-round swimmers. I commend them for coming in. We had half and half on that relay. I commend them. Very proud of the team,” Bruggman said.