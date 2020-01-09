WENATCHEE — With Eastmont having only 10 swimmers available the final team score would not matter much. Wenatchee won the dual meet on Thursday by a score of 136-46. Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn said they tried to make some relays where they raced themselves.
“For the most, we got to see some fun swims and some interesting things. In our medley relay, I put my two boys, Austin and Connor, with the two Broxson boys, Andreas and Leif, just to do something a little different,” Elwyn said. “I tried to have one of the other relays have the Madson brothers. We had the brothers relays going and that was a fun and interesting thing to do.”
The Elwyn-Broxson team won the 200 Yard Medley Relay in 1:43.73. Elwyn said that was a fun way to start the meet.
“We have a small number of guys. We knew the team score was not something to look at. Wenatchee is such a powerhouse of experience and strong swimmers. They do a great job,” said Eastmont Head Coach Darcy Bruggman. “We just had to look at our goals of getting district qualifying times and state qualifying times. Just racing fast. We had some guys swim other events than we had planned originally with a few guys out sick.”
Leif Broxson won the 200 Yard Freestyle in 1:57.85. Connor Elwyn won the 50 Yard Free in state qualify time of 22.13. Andreas Broxson won the 100 Yard Freestyle in 50.79. Christian Cutter won the 100 Yard Butterfly in 56.07.
“Looked nice and solid with a high school best,” Elwyn said of Cutter.
Trenten Calloway of Quincy won the 500 Yard Freestyle. Ben Grigsby of Wenatchee was second. The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Connor and Austin Elwyn, Leif Broxson Cutter won in 1:32.64.
Wenatchee’s Cameron Wheeler won the 100 Yard Backstroke in 1:02.05. Cutter won the 100 Yard Breaststroke in a season’s best time of 1:02.96. Quincy won the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The Eastmont team of Zane Hernke, Ky Morris, Jack Hensley, and Evan Vandersluis was second.
“Evan Vandersluis did a great job swimming some events he doesn’t normally swim, the 50 and 100 Fly. Brand new diver, Elijahrae McGee. He swam three freestyles for us and dove and was second,” Brugmann said. “Ky Morris is one of our captains and is so willing to do whatever we ask. He just has a great attitude. He did very well. We have a new freshman William Ribellia. He dropped time and got his district cuts.”
Wenatchee’s Tristyn Geren won the diving with a score of 253.45.
“I thought Tristyn Geren looked fantastic. He was really strong. He won by 120 points. He is really hitting his stride. If he continues this on the 11-dive meets, I just can’t see how won’t be a threat to win state, which is fun,” Elwyn said.
Next up for both teams is the large Kentridge Invitational at the King Country Aquatics Center in Federal Way. Elwyn hopes the weather is hospitable and they are able to go.
“We have a chance to be in the top two or three. Maybe a chance to win,” Elwyn said. “If we are not able to go, that would be a real drag. We do have a contingency plan. If nobody can go, we will go to Moses Lake with the many teams from eastern Washington.”