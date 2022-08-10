WENATCHEE — The AppleSox gave fans plenty to cheer for in their final game of the summer at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
It was a hitting clinic.
Wenatchee got up early and flattened the Kamloops NorthPaws 17-2, completing the two-game sweep to advance to the division championship game against Bellingham — who swept Victoria.
The NorthPaws had no chance of stopping the AppleSox freight train. Wenatchee scored in all but one inning, collected 22 hits as a team and cranked three home runs in an offensive eruption. Every starter recorded at least one hit and all but one drove in a run.
Brandham Ponce, in his first game back since July 20, ripped a leadoff home run to start the third and collected four hits while driving in two. Nino Vultaggio finished 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Cole Cramer had three hits and four RBIs, and Joichiro Oyama finished 3-for-5 with a triple and three runs scored.
The NorthPaws got on the board first after Ty Sifferman slashed a triple into the right-center gap and scored on an errant relay throw to third. But Wenatchee retook control in the home half. The AppleSox loaded the bases following a pair of singles from Oyama and Xander Orejudos and a walk to Horn. Then DJ Massey came through with a two-out single to drive in Oyama before Cramer sliced a flair to right field that cleared the bases.
Wenatchee pushed across two more runs in the second inning, both of which came on a deep sacrifice fly to center field from Adam Fahsel. Amazingly, Oyama scored all the way from second base after tagging up on the play. The AppleSox scored one run in each of the next three innings before a seven-run outburst in the sixth salted away the win.
With a huge cushion, head coach Mitch Darlington let starting pitcher Evan Canfield pinch-hit for Xander Orejudos in the 8th. Canfield got his money's worth — much to the dugout’s amusement — and swung out of his shoes on a couple of pitches before eventually striking out on four pitches and walking back to the dugout with a grin. You can’t falt a pitcher swinging for the fences in what is potentially his first at-bat in years.
The AppleSox received another quality start from Quincy Vassar, who tossed seven innings and allowed just two runs on six hits while striking out eight. Ryudai Watanabe looked good in one inning of relief, punching out two before 7-foot Will Jacobson closed out the ninth.
After Wednesday, the AppleSox have outscored their opponents 54-12 in their last five games.
The Bells were one of the few teams that gave the AppleSox issues during the regular season. Bellingham won all six games, completing a home-and-away sweep over Wenatchee back in early June. But that was two months ago.
The offense is red-hot heading into Friday’s district championship and pitching has been solid over the past two weeks. Bellingham is going to face a much hungrier AppleSox squad.
First pitch on Friday is at 6:35 p.m. The winner will face the South division winner in the WCL Championship game this weekend. Should the AppleSox beat the Bells, they will be the road team in the championship because they finished with a worse overall record than Yakima Valley, Corvallis and Ridgefield.
Yakima Valley and Corvallis settle their series on Thursday after splitting the first two, with the winner playing Ridgefield.
Fans can listen to Friday’s AppleSox game on SunnyFM.