LEAVENWORTH — Spring sports began just like it normally does, but came to a crashing halt as the impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) were more widely addressed. As the Governor closed the school districts, that closed down the spring sports as well.
But in the hopes the athletes will be able to compete sometime this spring, this is a spring sports preview for the Cascade Kodiaks.
Cascade Fastpitch-Softball
The Kodiaks won the regular-season title in the Caribou Trail League in 2019 with an 11-1 mark. They lost to Okanogan in the District Tournament but beat Chelan. Cascade lost in the crossover game against Colville 7-6 to end the season.
There are 16 girls turning out for softball.
“Right now, basically our season is canceled through April 24 coinciding with school closures. During that time, we can’t have any contact, like out of season time. No organized, coach directed practices or anything like that until we come back to school on April 27, hopefully,” said Cascade Head Coach Todd Gilbert.
Gilbert said the kids can workout to try to stay in shape. The WIAA is still planning to hold spring championships, as it stands. At this point, there is still hope.
Cascade Track and Field
The Kodiaks have a small turnout in Track and Field, but some talented performers coming back, according to Head Coach Bill Davies. State 3200-meter champion Landon Davies is back.
“He was fifth in cross country. Hopefully, he’ll have a good season. He’s running twice a day right now. He’s really training hard,” Davies said of his son Landon.
The girls 4x400 team, which made state in 2019, is back with Kascia Muscutt, Lauren Muscutt, and Zoe McDevitt. The fourth member, Julia Armstrong, is graduated but Davies believes he has a good replacement.
Kascia and Lauren Muscutt were three, four in the 800 at State, Davis said. McDevitt should be back to State in the hurdles. Davies believes Steven Tveten will qualify for State in both hurdles.
“We ought to see some good things with the girls. There are a bunch of new girls we’ll see some great things with so it will be fun,” Davis said.
Cascade Tennis
There are 26 kids turning out for tennis, 15 returners. Cascade Head Coach Mark Hassinger believes they have a strong team coming back.
“We should be able to compete. I don’t know what the other schools are bringing back. We’ll have a pretty team both boys and girls. I don’t know where we’ll stand in our league. We have a strong team. We should able to compete nicely,” Hassinger said.
Senior Hans Schlyer is the number one for the boys, while Stella Johnson and Molly Wiser return as a doubles team that went to State. The Cascade girls finished tied for second in the CTL behind Cashmere, while the boys were fourth.
“The girls’ team is deep. We have some good talent at the five, six, seven spots,” Hassinger said. “We should be pretty solid. The CTL usually competes well at State.”
Cascade Golf
The Kodiaks have nine returning lettermen to golf, five boys and four girls. Last season, the girls won the CTL championship. League MVP Emma Halseth is back along with Emma Nelson and Natalie Craig.
“That is the core scoring group for our team. Carly Ostrem, a sophomore second-year player, makes up the front four of our team,” said Head Coach Randy Alexander.
Other contributors include Laura Lyman, Ruthie Biebesheimer on the varsity team.
For the boys, senior Isaac Cortes is back having earned first-team all-league honors a year ago. Other returning lettermen include Ledger Parrish, Gavin Dwyer, Ryan Totman, and Austin Curry.
“These guys are all capable of putting up good scores on any given day, we need to improve the consistency,” Alexander said.
The Cascade boys were 1-5 in league play last year.
Cascade Soccer
The Kodiak boys’ soccer team was the regular-season champion in the CTL last season with a perfect 8-0 mark. In the District Tournament, Cascade beat Chelan but lost in the District title game to Cashmere.
At State, Cascade beat Wahluke 2-1 but lost to Lakeside 3-2 in the State 1A quarterfinals. Cascade returns the bulk of the team from last year, so the future looks bright if they can play this season.
Cascade Baseball
The Cascade Baseball team finished 5-13 in the CTL last season, which was fourth place. Chelan was the league champion last season. The Kodiaks return some key performers in 2020 including senior catcher Ben Sunistch and senior second baseman Cody Enloe.