CASHMERE — Like other leagues around the state, the athletic directors in the Caribou Trail League are preparing in case sports can resume this spring. It might be a wishful endeavor, but a necessary one, according to Cashmere AD Jeff Carlson.
“It’s important to get schedules out so they see something to get excited about. We want to provide that. These kids need something to look forward to. We can only control what we can control. We want to make sure to get it done, so if we are back in school on April 27th we are ready to roll,” Carlson said.
The CTL has not finalized anything, he said. They are hopeful to be back in school on April 27 with an abbreviated spring sports schedule. One of the possibilities being considered is elimination of the district tournaments.
“As far as how many games we’re going to play in soccer, softball and baseball, we have a couple different options that we’re looking at and discussing with our coaches. We hope to have that finalized in the next week or so, when we’ll get those schedules out,” he said.
The Big 9 Conference already has its schedules out, which is beneficial to the CTL. Due to a shortage of officials, Carlson said they are trying to schedule games on different days so officials are not stretched too thin.
The schedules for the Big 9 were designed so every team played each other once. For the five-team CTL, they should be able to play each other once, possibly twice.
“Without a district tournament, that would give us another week. Eight games is a possibility for softball, baseball, soccer and tennis. We’re just trying to figure out the logistics of that. You run into some issues with baseball. It’s hard to play that many games with pitch count restrictions and stuff of that nature,” Carlson said.
One of the big reasons for eliminating the district tournament would be to give each school eight games. If there were a district tournament, a team could play only four games.
“This at least allows everyone to continue to maximize those games,” he said. “Everyone in the league would be able to play eight games rather than a district tournament when someone doesn’t qualify or plays only one district game, they are stuck with four games. Just trying to maximize the opportunities for kids to compete.”
Entries to state would be based on the final league standings, he said.
If school resumes on April 27, then the first games would be on Saturday, May 2. The WIAA is requiring 10 practices, but they are allowing teams to practice twice a day — before school and after school.
The WIAA is also allowing practice seven days a week, but each school district would need school board approval for that.
“We’re also trying to reduce the amount of time the kids will be out of school. Once they do get back on the 27th, its catch-up time academically. We want to make sure we’re not taking them out of the classroom two or three times a week for games,” Carlson said. “There are a lot of different factors to look at when scheduling these contests.”
Carlson said they are hoping to reach a final plan at the beginning of April and get revised schedules released at that time.