WENATCHEE – It wasn’t the exact start coach Levi Heyen was hoping for, but shots started falling in the second half and the Cashmere boys were able to limit King’s Way Christian enough to hold on for a 56-50 win, advancing to Thursday’s state quarterfinals in the SunDome.
Cashmere will get the winner of Omak and La Salle, both teams the Bulldogs have beaten this season.
“Obviously it was a huge win,” Heyen said after the regional game, which Cashmere lost last year to Zillah before losing to King’s Way in the first round of state. “It was a totally different game than last year. We learned from last season that you have to play defense to win and that has definitely been our emphasis.”
“I gave Coby Weidenbach, a former head coach at WVC, our defense and he has done a great job of coaching them this season. We didn’t shoot well early on but had big defensive performances early on.”
Junior Carter Alberts had a huge game for the Bulldogs, scoring a team-high 18 points and grabbing seven boards. Sam Phillips chipped in 17 points and six rebounds and Brooks Elliott added eight points and 13 rebounds – five of which were offensive.
“That’s the thing about Brooks, they tried to (leave him) but he hit some big free throws in the second half,” Heyen said. “He may not be or primary offensive weapon but get gets big baskets and reels in a ton of rebounds. He’s just our Dennis Rodman; doing all the dirty work.”
Knights guard Bryson Metz filled up the scoring sheet with 27 points, but that’s about all King’s Way Christian could muster. No other Knights player made more than two baskets as Cashmere completely suffocated the Knights defensively.
But Cashmere would need a second-half comeback as King’s Way Christian took a 21-19 lead into the first half.
The Bulldogs asserted their dominance though to start the third quarter, burying two 3-pointers to force an early time out. Cashmere held King’s Way Christian to just nine points in the quarter and took a four-point lead into the fourth. Cashmere then went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth and put the Knights away with free throws.
“We’re good shooters we just had to wait for the right shots,” Heyen said. “(Kings Way) was making it difficult but we were able to control rebounds on both ends of the floor. Our boys did a fantastic job of holding them to one shot and knocked some down in the second half.”
Mission accomplished for the Cashmere boys, who advance into the double-elimination round of the tournament and look set to push for a state title.
“Last year we got to just peek and look at state,” Heyen said. “We didn’t feel like we were apart of it since we lost that first game and were bounced by 2 p.m., before anyone else showed up. Now we get into the double-elimination round and have either La Salle or Omak. Nothing is easy in the SunDome but we have some film on them and have had some success.”
The boys tip off in their quarterfinal game Thursday at 2 p.m.
Highlights: Cashmere – Carter Alberts (18 points, 7 rebounds), Sam Phillips (17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists), Nate Phillips (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Brooks Elliott (8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists).