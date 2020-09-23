WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild officially made Chris Clark their head coach Wednesday afternoon, lifting the interim tag that had been in place since Bliss Littler elected to step away from the bench last December, citing health concerns.
Clark led the Wild to a 14-11-1 record the rest of the 2019-20 season and helped guide the team to a fourth-place finish in the Interior Division. Clark has been with the team since 2008.
“Nobody has a better understanding of the culture and expectations we have for a Wenatchee Wild player,” Littler, now solely the general manager, said Wednesday. “Chris has been a part of the coaching staff for all 12 years of the Wild’s existence, and he both understands and has lived to the high standards we expect of our teams here in Wenatchee.”
Before joining the Wild coaching staff, Clark was a goalie at Minnesota State (Mankato) for four seasons. He also played three years in the BCHL, goaltending for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Victoria Salsa, where he won the Fred Page Cup in the 2000-01 season.
After his playing career, Clark coached one season at his alma mater before serving as the goaltending coach for the Wild from 2008-2010. He’s been an assistant coach since then, serving also as the team's assistant GM the past three seasons.
“I would like to thank owners David and Lisa White as well as Bliss for having the confidence in me to carry on the Wild tradition,” Clark said in a press release. “I am very humbled and honored for this opportunity. I have been very lucky to work with some amazing coaches here in Wenatchee and would like to thank them for helping me get to this day.
“I would also like to thank my wife, Julie and our families for always supporting and encouraging me to do what I love. We are proud to call Wenatchee home.”
Though this season is sure to be unlike any other in Wild history, Clark and Littler are excited to get going. While they aren’t a part of the exhibition schedule the BCHL put out last week, they start training camp on Oct. 12.
Should the U.S.-Canadian border open before the start of the season in December, the BCHL is prepared to get Wenatchee into the mix.
“As soon as the Wild are permitted to cross, we have plans to place them into a cohort, while also following the quarantine guidelines set by the Public Health Office in BC,” said Jesse Adamson, a league spokesman. “If the BCHL season starts and the border still isn’t open, we have plans in place to bring the Wild into the league as soon as the border opens up.”
With the Cranbrooks Bucks joining the BCHL in the offseason, the league now has 18 teams.