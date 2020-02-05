Boys
CASHMERE — It all boiled down to this. The Cashmere boys basketball team’s undefeated league run put them in position to clinch the CTL championship title Tuesday night, so long as they beat the always tough and physical Okanogan Bulldogs who sat squarely in second place.
When they last met, over a month ago, Cashmere ran away with a 27-point victory and things weren’t so different the second time around when they took the win and the league title 76-52.
Cashmere won the tip and kicked things off with a 5-0 run that was quickly matched then exceeded by Okanogan when Josue Ramos hit a three to take the lead for the first time 6-5. But Sam Phillips, who would go on to have a phenomenal shooting night, quickly took it back for Cashmere when he hit his first of what would be eight three-pointers 8-6.
This began a 20-4 run for Cashmere that would finish out the quarter and everyone got in on it. Reid Smith hit a pair of threes. One from each corner on back-to-back plays 14-6.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” said Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen.”We hit 15 threes. That’s the best we’ve shot all season. Sam Phillips was feeling it. He hit five threes in the second quarter and had 27 points in the first half. He was dominant offensively.”
Sam Phillips got another bucket when he collected a deflection and hit a mid-range jumper. The next play he hit another three 19-10.
Okanogan was able to barely hang on by going through their big-man Chase Wilson, who would prove to be difficult to handle when he hit a couple of jumpers and blocked a shot before the quarter was out. But Cashmere has a capable big-man too, and Carter Alberts showed it when he tipped a valuable rebound to the hot-handed Sam Phillips who finished the shot and the quarter 25-10.
The second quarter didn’t slow down. And Okanogan showed that they always have some fight in them when Kolbe Tverberg got ahead of Cashmere on a break-away and finished the lay-in. Then on the next play, he stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for another, reducing the deficit 28-18. Okanogan’s Wilson would also tally another block right after.
First, Sam Phillips responded with a three 31-18. Then, after Julian Perez got a bucket on a back-door cut for Okanogan, Alberts hit a baseline jumper 33-20 and stole the ball on the next play.
With only 40 seconds left Nate Phillips hit a mid-range jumper but just to put a cherry on top, after regaining possession, Sam Phillips saved the last play of the half for himself when, with three seconds left, he launched a three but it missed its mark and somehow the ball bounced back, returning to him, and with a fraction of a second left he quick-released another from behind the arc, only this time it went in 49-26.
The 23-points is a significant half-time lead. It can lull you into a false sense of security and dilute your urgency. And at least for the third quarter, it appeared to do that. Okanogan pounced. They pulled down countless offensive rebounds which created several second-chance opportunities that they desperately needed.
“We were a little flat in the third quarter and we were worried about that as coaches,” said Heyen. “I thought they played extremely well tonight, though. I thought defensively we were pretty good and played tough. They knew the league championship was on the line and they came out. We hope we shoot like this every game but we have to be ready if we don’t. We can’t rely on that.”
Cashmere appeared to have no answer for Wilson or Perez because they outscored Cashmere 14-10 this quarter. But just to finish out the quarter and provide a flash of what they have ready for the last, Nate Phillips hit three free-throws after being fouled with 1.2 seconds left 59-40.
Okanogan was getting frustrated and it showed. Their physicality only amplified as the final quarter ticked by and culminated when Ramos was called for an intentional foul when he sent Carter Ball skidding across the floor. Pure physicality wasn’t enough to daunt Cashmere, however, and they played through to the end and earned another league championship.
“We’re league champs,” said Heyen. “We’ll be playing Okanogan in the district championship. That’s been set. Including tonight we are going to have to play them three nights in 12 days. It’s going to be a tough task.”
Sam Phillips led Cashmere with 32 points and Smith and Nate Phillips both added 14 and 10 respectively. Okanogan’s Wilson finished with 14.
Cashmere is 10-0 in league and 15-3 overall. Okanogan is 8-3 in league and 12-6 overall.
Cashmere plays Cascade at home on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Cashmere builds 42-point blowout
CASHMERE — The Cashmere girls basketball team, still undefeated this season, faced their closest league ranking rival, the Okanogan Bulldogs, who are in second place, Tuesday night. And though it has been over a month since they last competed against each other, Cashmere, in spite of a sluggish start, has only grown in efficiency, ending the night with another win 69-27.
Okanogan hit the ground running and were the first on the board when Isabel Buchert hit an open three 3-0. Cashmere responded when Hailey Van Lith drove down the lane then hopped through some defenders and hit a short jumper 3-2. Cashmere gained the lead when Riley Johnson hit a three 5-3. Then Okanogan tied it up when Sarah Silverthorn finished a post-move in the paint 5-5.
“I didn’t think we started the game defensively very well,” said Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell. “We didn’t talk or communicate very well in that first quarter. We do a lot of things defensively and if we don’t communicate we don’t look very good.”
Van Lith sunk her first three on the next play to regain the lead 8-5 but Okanogan took it back when Danielle Sparks drove baseline for a lay-in and then on their next possession Ayeris Jones drove for a quick two 9-8. That would be their last lead. On the next play, Van Lith dribbled down the key and pulled up for a short jumper 10-9. Then after an Okanogan turnover, she hit a deep three to solidify the lead 13-9. Cashmere led at the end of the first quarter 17-0.
“Okanogan tries to clog up the lane defensively but Hailey (Van Lith) is so skilled she can get to the rim anyway,” said Darnell. “But she also made good decisions of when to give it up to open shooters when they close down the driving lanes.”
The second quarter would be Cashmere’s best. They held Okanogan to four points while they scored 22. Grace Erdmann kicked things off when she stole the ball near half-court and finished it with a lay-in 19-10. The next play Erdmann hit Peyton Brown with a pass off a back-door cut and she finished the play 21-12. Okanogan finished the half on a high note when Silverthorn hit a mid-range jumper from the baseline with 2 seconds left 39-14.
“I was really pleased with how Grace Erdmann played,” said Darnell. “She does so much for us. She doesn’t get enough credit.”
Cashmere didn’t lose a beat after halftime. Their defense forced turnover after turnover and allowed Cashmere to continue to run up the score until the last 10 seconds when Van Lith showed her handle and crossed up her defender, sending their leading leg sliding out from under them, creating enough space for her to hit her shot 56-19.
The final quarter was a little closer but Cashmere was able to earn their bench some playing time after Van Lith hit a three 64-21, Johnson pocketed two back-to-back steals, and Gabby Terrell-Lewis hit a three-pointer of her own 67-21 before finally taking another victory.
Hailey Van Lith led Cashmere with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals. Grace Erdmann added 11 points and 4 assists, while Riley Johnson finished with 8 points, 6 steals, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. Okanogan’s Sarah Silverthorn finished with 7 points.
Cashmere is 10-0 in league and 18-0 overall. Okanogan is 6-5 in league and 13-5 overall.
Cashmere plays Cascade at home on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 5:45 p.m.