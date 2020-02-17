EAST WENATCHEE — Cashmere girls basketball has a recent, but long, tradition of adding years to the district title banner that hangs on the high walls of Ron Doane gymnasium. After six in a row, no team wants to be the first one to break the streak and tradition in one fell swoop.
Thankfully, for the Bulldogs, there was little doubt Saturday night when, after a brief exchange of leads with the Omak Pioneers, they held on and built to a 56-point lead, taking the district title for the seventh time in a row 84-28.
“It was an exciting night, great atmosphere,” said Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell. “I thought we were very aggressive and active on defense.”
The first two minutes of the first quarter was competitive. Cashmere got out early but Omak quickly topped them when Aaliyah Marchand was freed off a screen and sunk what would be one of five three-pointers for her on the night 3-2.
That was the first of four lead changes in just those two minutes but when Hailey Van Lith hit a contested jumper off of an inbound play to take back the lead it started what would be a 22-0 run for the Bulldogs and was essentially the theme for the night.
The Bulldog’s defense is difficult, to say the least. It is a measured intensity that allows them to create countless turnovers without an equal number of fouls. They know when to hold back and when to pursue.
“It’s really hard to get players to play really hard and not to foul,” said Darnell. “We can get them to turn it over by not necessarily stealing the on-ball, but by forcing a bad pass. Everybody was smart tonight.”
That’s what held the Pioneers scoreless for the next five minutes. But the Pioneers aren’t ones to give up and had a late 5-0 surge to close the quarter 26-10.
The second was no different. Cashmere began with a 20-0 run largely led by 15 points from Van Lith and would have held Omak scoreless if Marchand hadn’t hit another three with less than two minutes left. Cashmere was up at half 47-13.
Getting two birds with one stone isn’t easy and even before the game began, one Bulldog knew she could be looking at two career milestones by the end of the night. All season long, Van Lith has been chasing a 25-year-old record and she knew if she hit at least 42 points, it was hers.
Jennifer Stinson held the all-time state scoring record at 2,881 points and after less than six minutes in the third quarter, Van Lith eclipsed the record when she sunk a three, 68-19. This impressive achievement was celebrated after Coach Darnell called a brief timeout. Cashmere led at the end of the quarter 72-21.
“Obviously a special night for Hailey,” said Darnell. “She broke the record tonight. We were hoping she would get it but we didn’t want to make a concerted effort to get it. We wanted to try to win and play how we play and I thought we did.”
Cashmere’s bench finished out the last quarter strong before taking the victory and cutting down the net as a team.
Van Lith led Cashmere with 46 points and Grace Erdmann and Grace Hammond each added 9. Omak’s Marchand finished with 15. From here on out, Van Lith will only grow the new scoring record.
“We’ll have a two-week break before regionals but that was a good game for us,” said Darnell. “We’ll enjoy it but we have to move on. I’ve been blessed with a lot of great kids over the years but this as good a team as we’ve ever had. I like our chances moving forward.”
Cashmere’s record is now 21-0 overall and Omak is 12-9.
Cashmere will play in Regionals on Feb. 28 or 29, depending on the final bracket breakdown.