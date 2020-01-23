CASHMERE — Cashmere, now (11-1) in their last 12 games after beating the Royal Knights 58-31 Thursday night, has been sizzling the past month and a half.
The only thing they’ve struggled with at times: getting off to a fast start.
But not on Thursday.
The Bulldogs nearly blew the Knights out of the gym after going on a 19-4 run in the first quarter.
Royal couldn’t get anything going against Cashmere’s man defense, which led to easy buckets in transition.
“We went through a stretch of having slow starts and getting down by six or eight every game (before) going on a big run,” Cashmere head coach Levi Heyen said. “But we had a great start against Cascade the other night and then leading 19-4 at the end of one sets the tone early.”
Known as a 3-point shooting team, Heyen and the Bulldogs have emphasized defense this year. They’ve seen what can happen in the SunDome, where off-shooting nights are common but, “defense travels,” Heyen said, keeping with the old coaches cliche.
“We’ve become a good defensive team that happens to shoot the three,” Heyen said. “There are games where we haven’t been hitting them but still win and those games are fun to watch. Sometimes your jump shot doesn’t come with you.”
Both Phillips brothers’ (Nate and Sam) brought their jump shot against Royal. Nate, who finished with a game-high 18 points, drained four 3-pointers in the first half and his brother Sam chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds. Both brothers also collected four assists.
Junior Carter Alberts added 11 points and both Reid Smith and Asher Neuneker buried a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points each.
Cashmere bumped its lead to 23 by the end of the second quarter and was on cruise control the rest of the night, holding on to win by that same margin.
“We hit five 3-pointers in the first half, which helps, but taking that away we still held Royal to 13,” Heyen said. “We were clicking.”
It’s going to be tough to beat the Bulldogs when their defense is playing like that and both Phillips brothers are on.
“Sam is super steady, he’s never in the single digits and alway between 14-to-18 points,” Heyen said. “He leads us in assists and is also one of our top rebounders. Then Nate has been shooting the ball well. He hit seven 3-pointers in the first half against Cascade and had another four tonight. The key has been ball movement. The ball has been whipping around and the guys are waiting for the right shot.”
“Even though the bigs don’t always score a ton of points, they are always a threat and draw a lot of attention,” Heyen continued. “They are silent killers in there.”
The Bulldogs close out their week with a road game against Chelan Friday night. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.
“It’s always tough to play up there and we have a healthy respect for them,” Heyen said. “Chelan has the potential to hurt you offensively but I feel confident with how we are playing right now.”