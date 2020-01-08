CASHMERE — Tuesday night, for the first time this season, these two rivals, Cascade and Cashmere, squared off. Cashmere has been undefeated in league play thus far and Cascade was still looking for their first win. Though Cashmere has a history of edging out Cascade, Cascade has shown they can compete with the best of them, and they did, but eventually history, again, repeated itself and Cashmere took the win 69-50.
Cascade came out strong, energetic and put the first few points on the board when Hans Schlyer drove down the center of the key and laid it in. The very next play Bret Fraker swatted away a shot attempt and found Isaiah Dayton in transition who finished at the rim 4-0.
“I was really pleased with the way we came out,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker. “I thought it wasn’t a real great defensive effort in the first quarter but we were answering, pushing the ball, attacking the basket and scoring inside.”
The first few minutes Cashmere battled back and took the lead after Reid Smith hit a three 7-6. But Cascade took it back when Dayton stole the ball and drove half the court for the lay-in 8-7. Cascade stretched the lead a bit further but near the end of the quarter Cashmere took it back when Carter Alberts hit a free-throw 13-12. Now Cashmere started to stretch the lead but Cascade was close behind, finishing the quarter with a corner three from Isaac Cortes to make it 21-17.
“They exposed our defense a little bit,” said Cashmere Boys Head Coach Levi Heyen. “They are very well-coached. We had to switch up our defense and we were able to get a few more stops.”
The second quarter was kept within three points until, after some quick ball movement, Cashmere’s Nate Phillips caught the ball behind the arc and sunk the shot for three 26-20. A few plays later Dayton reeled back the deficit when he drove through the defense and finished a contested lay-in 28-23.
But Cashmere had a response when Sam Phillips, after an in-bound play, hit a three 34-23. Cascade kept the lead from growing with a couple of well-timed blocks from Cole Warnaca and Eric Rosario to finish out the half 36-25.
“We were able to hit some shots and that helped,” said Heyen. “Our shooting kept us in the game that first half. They were outplaying us, but we were outshooting them.”
Cashmere grew their lead to as much as 18 this quarter, but Cascade battled back when, after some quick ball work, Dayton, again, drove through the defense, and while contested, earned two points with an athletic finish 47-32. On their next possession, Cortes found Fraker on a back-door cut and finished 47-34.
That’s all the burst they’d get this quarter as Cashmere went on an 8-0 run when Sam Phillips, while surrounded by a number of Kodiaks, finished a lay-in in transition, and just before the end of the quarter, Nate Phillips hit a three. In the final seconds, Sam Phillips found Brooks Elliott who finished the play 55-34.
“Their pressure in the half-court bothered us a bit in the second and third quarters,” said Fraker. “I was disappointed with how we handled that, but it was a good fight.”
It was still hard-fought in the final quarter but eventually, both teams put in their bench players to finish out the game.
“Our kids went out and played hard,” said Heyen. “We finished the third quarter with maybe six stops in a row and that was big for us to make a little run at the end.”
Cashmere’s Sam Phillips finished with 17 points and Nate Phillips added 15. Cascade’s Cortes finished with 13 points and Dayton added 9. Cashmere is 4-0 in league and 6-2 overall. Cascade is 0-5 in league and 3-7 overall. Cashmere plays Omak Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:15 p.m. in Omak. Cascade plays Highland at home Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:15 p.m.
Cashmere girls take victory minus Van Lith
CASHMERE — Though rivals, Cashmere sat their star player, Hailey Van Lith, when the Bulldogs faced the Cascade Kodiaks Tuesday night, for the first time this season. Cascade was still looking for their first league win and Cashmere had yet to lose. And as they came in, so they left, when Cashmere ended the night with another lopsided win 58-8.
“(Hailey) got a little banged up against Chelan so we just wanted to rest her a bit to prepare for the next few games,” said Cashmere Girls Head Coach Brent Darnell. “Hailey gets a lot of credit, and she should, but I don’t think people realize there are some really good players around her too.”
The first quarter was essentially a 23-0 run for the Bulldogs that began when they found Peyton Brown in transition for a quick layin. And though the Kodiaks went scoreless this quarter they showed they can break Cashmere’s full-court-press and even with their shots not falling they created good looks at the basket consistently.
“We just got to find a way to produce some offense,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “We got some great looks out of breaking the press, we just didn’t finish them.”
Cashmere capped the quarter with two points from Grace Hammond after Riley Johnson stole the ball and found her teammate cutting to the basket. Hammond got the next basket when she sunk a three to finish the quarter 23-0.
“I thought we did a good job of passing up good shots for great shots,” said Darnell. “We did a great job defensively, helping when we should help, rotating when we should rotate and finishing with a good boxout and then running.”
The Kodiaks, not wanting another scoreless quarter, quickly got their first couple buckets when Kascia Muscutt hit two of her two free-throws. Then, on the next defensive play, Autumn West blocked a shot that Kolby Hunt quickly grabbed up and dished to Molly Wiser who sunk the mid-range jumper 23-4.
The Bulldogs took back the momentum when Grace Erdmann drove through the key and finished a contested lay-in and shortly after pulled down an offensive rebound and put it back to make it 27-4. This was a part of an 11-0 run to finish the quarter 34-4.
“Our intensity was good across the board,” said Lewman. “We played, we never gave up. I can’t fault our energy or effort.”
Cashmere showed they weren’t afraid to pass when Erdmann stole the ball and passed to Hammond in transition who feathered it back to her to finish the play 41-4. But Cascade responded when Muscutt had the ball, faked to center, and drove baseline to finish a contested lay-in 41-6. With seconds left, Cashmere found Cameron Phillips under the basket for two 49-8.
Cashmere finished strong and held the Kodiaks scoreless in the final quarter.
“Everybody played,” said Darnell. “ It was a good team win for us. I was proud of our kids.”
Cashmere’s Hammond finished with 24 points and Erdmann added 16 points, 8 steals, and 5 assists. Cascade’s Muscutt finished with 4 points. Cashmere is 4-0 in league and 10-0 overall. Cascade is 0-5 in league and 1-9 overall. Cashmere plays Omak Friday, Jan. 10 at 5:45 p.m. in Omak. Cascade plays Highland at home Friday, Jan. 10 at 5:45 p.m.