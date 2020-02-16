EAST WENATCHEE — For the third time in less than two weeks the Cashmere and Okanogan boys basketball teams squared off, only this time it was for higher stakes, the District title. Every game between these Bulldogs is a fight, every point is earned but by the end of Saturday night, Cashmere was District champs for the second year in a row, 58-44.
“We are really proud of that,” said Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen. “Two District titles and two league titles in a row. It’s been fantastic. Very happy for the boys. They’be worked really hard. They deserve it for sure.”
Cashmere began with a 6-0 run that slowly built to an eight-point lead when Sam Phillips sunk a three halfway through the quarter 14-6. He sunk one more to finish out the quarter when Brooks Elliott drove baseline and found him behind the arc 17-7.
Cashmere’s defense smothered anyone with the ball but paid particular attention to Okanogan’s Chase Wilson, who dropped 27 on them earlier in the week. By the end of the night, they held him to four.
“We wanted to force some other guys to beat us,” said Heyen. “It was really nice to shut him down because he is a great basketball player. Carter Alberts and Brooks Elliott didn’t score a lot but they shut down Wilson.”
Okanogan found a workaround when they couldn’t go through Wilson, they deligated to some of their other capable scorers. But the deft shooting of the Phillips’, Sam and Nate, kept Okanogan from straying too close, despite a deep three from Joseph Mail to close the quarter. Cashmere was up at halftime 36-20.
“Our guys really focused defensively,” said Heyen. “It also helps that we shot the ball really well, hitting nine three’s in the first half. That’s hard to overcome.”
Both teams began the third quarter with a lid over the rim that created a lot of back-and-forth transitions culminating in very little. Finally, after nearly three minutes and Cashmere forcing a shot clock violation, Reid Smith sunk a three to regain the momentum 39-20.
But when one side scored the other responded and Cashmere was only able to build the lead by two before the end of the quarter when Elliott drove down the lane, spun on his defender, and sunk the shot 46-28.
“They played us really well in the second half,” said Heyen. “It’s a grind because they are a very good team. But our defense was really good and held them to the 40s, which is always our goal.”
Okanogan was strong on the glass all night. They created several second-chance opportunities for themselves but were only able to put a winning quarter together in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit and Cashmere was able to walk off the court with cut strips of the net in hand.
“Sam Phillips was huge for us and Nate was hot hitting four three’s in the first half,” said Heyen.
Sam Phillips led Cashmere with 28 points and Nate Phillips added 15. Okanogan’s Mail finished with 13.
“The CTL-NEA crossover game is on Saturday and that’s a loser-out game, I believe, so we’ll have to be ready,” said Heyen. “It looks like it could be Medical Lake and they beat us in overtime at home so we are going to have to be ready.”
Cashmere’s overall record is now 18-4 and Okanogan is 13-8.
Cashmere will play in a CTL-NEA crossover matchup Saturday, Feb. 22.