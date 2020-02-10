LEAVENWORTH — This past Saturday, Cascade hosted the CTL district wrestling championship. The wrestlers competed for the top four district spots that would take them to regionals. Cascade, Cashmere, Chelan, Okanogan, and Omak all met on the mat and showed how competitive each team was throughout every weight class.
As a team, Cashmere would tally the most points at 209 to take the top spot and the CTL district championship. Omak came in second with 147 narrowly edging out Cascade who scored 146.5 to take third. Chelan took fourth with 140 and Okanogan scored 139 for fifth.
“It was a good day,” said Cashmere Head Coach Ken Hoyt. “It helped that we had a lot of kids compete, a great coaching staff, the paid coaches and volunteer coaches. It was great to bring this back to the community. We still got work to do. The Spokane district is the favorite as a league but I think our league will represent well, we have some quality kids.”
But when all was said and done, only four wrestlers from each weight class could move on.
At 106 lbs, Cashmere’s Trenton Mason took first edging out Tameron Hall of Omak who took second. Logan Oules earned third for Chelan.
At 113 lbs, Omak took first when Kayden Cate wrestled Cascade’s Juan Martinez who would take second. Chelan’s Clayton Reeves took third.
At 120 lbs, Omak’s Caden Johnson took first after pinning Okanogan’s Dillion DeTro who took second. Jayden Meyers took third for Cashmere when he pinned Shawn Vandegraft of Cascade who took fourth place.
At 126 lbs, Kessler Fjellman took first for Omak when he pinned Cashmere’s John Carney who took second.
At 132 lbs, Aaron Guerrero of Cashmere took first when he pinned Okanogan’s Taggert Grooms who took second. Cashmere got another pin when Jakoby Tovar did the same to Derrick Gomis of Omak to take third and fourth respectively.
At 138 lbs, Jose Fonseca took first for Okanogan when he outlasted Chelan’s Jahir Garduno who took second. Genaro Reyna earned third for Cashmere when he pinned his fellow teammate Adrian Vasquez who took fourth.
At 145 lbs, Anthony Cardona nabbed first for Omak when he took on Cascade’s Aidian Arceo who took second. Cascade’s Austin Curry defeated Cashmere’s Kaden Keogh to take third and fourth respectively.
At 152 lbs, Cashmere’s Whelan Gillikin earned first over Omak’s Tony Marchand who took second. Johnny Swartsel gave Okanogan third when he pinned Skye Malone of Chelan who would take fourth.
At 160 lbs, Julio Alatore took first for Chelan when he beat Cashmere’s Duke Odenrider who took second. Cashmere’s Brayden Weatherman beat Cascade’s Ozzy Christofferson to take third and fourth respectively.
“We did alright,” said Chelan Head Coach Wade Jordan. “We had a few disappointments but overall we wrestled well today. Three out of four of our guys who made the finals are district champs so can’t complain about that. We put ourselves in a pretty good position.”
At 170 lbs, Chelan’s Nathaniel Alcala took first when he beat Tucker Weatherman of Cashmere who took second. Isiah Oropeza earned third for Cashmere over Omak’s Maesun Matt who took fourth.
At 182 lbs, Sterling Ritch of Okanogan took first when he beat Cascade’s Isai Claros who took second. Cashmere’s Justin Puntiel beat Victor Lopez of Cascade to take third and fourth respectively.
At 195 lbs, Angel Mendoza took first for Chelan over Okanogan’s Matt Zesiger who took second. Spencer Drolc took third for Cascade when he beat his own teammate Cole Warman who took fourth.
At 220 lbs, James Smith earned first with a pin for Okanogan beating Omak’s Jermain Watkins-Clark who took second. Chelan’s Miguel Neri took third when he pinned Cashmere’s Everardo Lopez who took fourth.
At 285 lbs, Cascade’s Hunter Reinhart took first when he pinned Leighton Jensen of Omak who took second. Joseph Cates of Okanogan took third when he beat Chelan’s Alonso Benegas.
“We didn’t have the turnout we wanted for our team,” said Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval. “It was right there for every team but we still have about 11 guys moving on to regionals. We have one of the toughest regionals in the state. Every match will be tough.”
Regionals start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Deer Park High School in Spokane.