EAST WENATCHEE — Not often do big games live up to the hype, but the boys’ basketball game between Wenatchee and Eastmont surely did on Saturday night. Before a packed house, the two teams played for the Big 9’s final berth to State.
In a game that featured 12 lead changes and numerous ties, the game came down to a free throw in the final seconds which gave the Wildcats the 58-57 victory.
“It was a home game, rivalry, packed house. It was just a great high school game,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez.
“It’s one of those games where it was really competitive the entire game. It came down to making a play here or there and unfortunately, we didn’t do that and they did. They came out on top by one point,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams.
Wenatchee seemed to have the momentum in the first quarter, but Eastmont quickly took that away grabbing six offensive rebounds in the quarter. The Wildcats led 15-14 after one quarter.
Panther coach Travis Williams said the Wildcats were killing them on the offensive glass.
“We came out and scored the first few times. I thought we had a chance to get a cushion and set a tone early on. We gave up five offensive rebounds in our first five possessions. We were forcing missed shots, but we could not keep them off the boards,” Williams said. “It allowed them to build confidence and momentum because we could not corral a defensive rebound.”
Wenatchee did a better job of corralling the defensive rebound in the second quarter as they were able to take the lead. The Panthers wanted to make it a half-court game. Time and again they pounded the ball inside to 6-6 senior Chase Loidhamer with much success.
The Panthers led 29-27 at halftime. Juarez said in games like this, it is important to keep your emotions in check.
“We talked a lot about poise under pressure, making sure when things get tough, you have to find calmness within yourself. We talked about being poised, don’t get too high. If you get to the mountain top, I guarantee you’ll go to the valley,” Juarez said. “They did a nice job of staying within the game, within the moment. You keep talking about it and hope they listen.”
Behind some timely three-point shooting, the Wildcats took the lead in the third quarter as seniors Trey Haberlock, Evan Smith and Wes McIlwaine nailed shots. Eastmont leading scorer, senior Isaac Wellborn, scored 12 in the first half but was having trouble getting going in the second half.
Wenatchee led 47-43 after three quarters.
“The last time we played, they extend us out with that 3-2 zone. This time, we were better prepared. We weren’t as prepared the first time. We moved the ball, which was key against any zone,” Juarez said. “We hit some shots. It was a tough defensive game both ways.”
Throughout the fourth quarter, Wenatchee would take a lead, but Eastmont would battle back. Several Wildcats were in foul trouble, Wellborn, Oscar Cavillo and Cael Flanagan.
“The toughest thing in a game is deciding when to take them out, especially when there is foul trouble. There times I let it ride and other times where I responded. Those are tough decisions,” Juarez said.
Wenatchee center Loidhamer fouled out with 2:12 left in the game. The Panthers were leading 57-55 in the final minute when Wellborn went up for a shot, missed, but grabbed the board and put the ball back in to tie the game at 57-57.
Williams felt that offensive board by Wellborn was a big swing.
“Wellborn misses a layup. We have two guys there but he outjumps up and goes out and gets it. He lays it in to tie the game at 57-57. We get a defensive rebound there and we’re shooting free throws and it is in our hands to seal the game,” Williams said.
Wenatchee had the ball with a chance to take the lead, but as the shot clock was winding down, junior guard Garrett Long drove to the basket, hesitated in front of the 6-5 Flanagan, who had blocked his shot earlier, and tried a scoop shot, but came up short.
Eastmont had the ball with 18 seconds left. Smith had the ball on the right side and drove with the shot clock winding down. He was tripped up and the foul was called. Smith made one of two free throws to give the Wildcats 58-57 lead with 3.8 seconds remaining.
The Panthers could only manage a halfcourt heave by Long as the clock expired. Wildcats win 58-57. Williams hoped the game could have been decided on the floor, rather than a foul call late.
“From my angle, it’s tough to say. There was probably some contact there. When they go to the foul line with 3.8 seconds left, you hope that could be played out,” Williams said. “There were so many opportunities before that.”
Wellborn and Smith each had 15 for Eastmont. Long had 21 points. Chase Loidhamer had 15 points and 9 rebounds. Senior Nathan Blauman had 10 points.
Juarez said it felt great to win the game, but sad to see the disappointed Wenatchee players.
“It’s tough for anyone to lose a game like this. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad we won. It was a tough game and I’m glad we came out on the right end,” Juarez said.
Eastmont improved to 14-7 on the season. They play in a State Regional on Saturday, 4 p.m. against Olympia (19-6) at Tumwater High School. The Wildcats are a 15 seed, while Olympia is a 10 seed.
The Panthers finished the season 13-10. Williams felt his team showed a lot of growth this season. He felt like they were playing their best basketball at the end of the season.
“The thing to take away is how important it is to win those conference games, so you can finish in the top two going into the postseason. It’s huge to have those top two seeds,” Williams said. “I’m happy where we ended up. I wish we could have been more consistent this year but we were playing our best basketball at the end of the year and gave ourselves a chance to go to State.”