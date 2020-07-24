EAST WENATCHEE — Coaches and athletes were informed Thursday that summer-training activities at Eastmont High School were suspended due to rising COVID numbers in Douglas County. As of Friday, Douglas County had 240 new cases over the past 14 days or 552.6 per 100,000 residents.
Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman said they knew going in they needed to be flexible and able to pivot depending on the virus situation in the county.
“When we pushed forward, it was late June. At that time, the COVID numbers were not that bad. The numbers were good, looking like we were going to roll into Phase 2,” Waterman said. “The numbers have just gone south, so it was a tough decision. I spent the day Wednesday talking with Dr. Christensen (Eastmont superintendent).
Waterman sat in on an NCESD call with area superintendents and local health agencies. Both he and Christensen thought the cost-benefit analysis just was not good for Eastmont.
“We’re not preparing for fall. We don’t think fall is a viable option the way things are going. This was to get our kids out and give them a sense of belonging. When we gave everybody the news — that was tough on a lot of athletes. They were really sad to put this on a hiatus,” Waterman said.
The summer training is not canceled, Waterman said, just suspended. If the COVID numbers improve, it’s possible the program could come back.
The sad part, he said, is the social and mental aspects for athletes. Waterman said this is the main focus which he has tried to stress to the coaches.
“The social aspect of school is important. That’s a huge mental health boost for a lot of kids,” Waterman said. “I know how I would feel if I was not able to be around my friends, go to school and play sports.”
Eastmont has been relying on Dr. Malcolm Butler at the Chelan-Douglas Health District for guidance, but he did not have any input in their decision making.
Waterman said this was between he and Christensen deciding what is the best thing for the community and for Eastmont in the long run.
“The cost to do that and risk for our coaches and families — just wasn’t the right time with our metrics,” Waterman said.
The current WIAA plan requires counties to be in Phase 3 for even low-risk sports like cross country. Waterman knows with Douglas County at Phase 1.5, the probability is there will be no fall sports.
He said they are hoping for it, but have Plan B ready to go to move to an alternate season. Waterman said they will reevaluate should the county move to Phase 2.
“We want to make sure we don’t have to stop and start this thing. That is the worst thing we could do. If we move to Phase 2, I think we could reopen some things,” he said.
The WIAA Executive Board is meeting next week to discuss the plan with athletic directors.
“My question will be, 'If the plug is pulled, how can we train? If we’re not starting until January, what can we do if we are restricted by the phase?'” Waterman said. “How do we get these out-of-season plans so kids can come in a workout? If we are not preparing the body physically, for any sport, we are not preparing the athletes to compete. They are going to fail.”
Right now, Eastmont athletes are working from home with guidance from coaches through virtual meetings. The problem, he said, is not every athlete has a home gym, so there are haves and have-nots.
When there is all-season weight training and conditioning at Eastmont, Waterman said all students are welcome.